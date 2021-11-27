India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Axar, Ashwin headline Day 3 as here are the records scripted

India came out on top on Day 3 of the opening Test against New Zealand, thanks to Axar Patel's fifer. Meanwhile, we present the records scripted on Saturday.

It was a top bowling performance by India, as it pushed New Zealand onto the backfoot on Day 3 of the opening Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Saturday. Spinner Axar Patel claimed a five-wicket haul to rattle the Kiwis, as India secured a 63-run lead at stumps. In the meantime, we present the records scripted on Day 3.

Tom Latham-Will Young score a special

Latham and Young put on a 151-run opening stand. Consequently:

- It was only the second 150-plus opening partnership for the Kiwis in India after Mark Richardson and Lou Vincent (231) in 2003-04, besides being its sixth overall in away Tests.

- Young happened to be the sixth-highest scorer for NZ in his maiden innings against India.

- Latham became only the second Kiwi after John Wright to be stumped in his 90s.

- Latham also became the third batter in the Tests to be stumped by a substitute wicketkeeper (KS Bharat) after Tip Snooke (Neville Tufnell) and Pervez Sajjad (Bevan Congdon). ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test - Axar's fifer puts India on top on Day 3, Rahane and co lead by 63 runs

Axar joins a unique list

- With the fifer, Axar became the joint most five-wicket haulier in his first four Tests (5), along with Tom Richardson and Rodney Hogg. Charlie Turner (6) tops the chart.

- Also, he has become the first Indian to claim four-plus wickets in six successive innings.

- He is the first Indian left-arm spinner to claim five Test fifers in a calendar year.

- He is the second most wicket-taker for India in the first four Tests after Narendra Hirwani (36).

Kyle Jamieson becomes a fastest

- Jamieson got rid of Shubman Gill early in the second innings. It happened to be his 50th Test wicket, as he became the fastest to reach the landmark, in just nine Tests, going past Shane Bond (12).

- Besides being the fastest in terms of balls for NZ (1,865), he is the third overall fastest after Brett Lee (1,844) and Vernon Philander (1,240). ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22 - Emergence of new COVID variant in southern Africa casts shadow over India's tour