India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Wankhede Stadium to have 25% capacity limit, MCA pushing for 50%

India and New Zealand will play the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from Friday. Meanwhile, the capacity crowd at the venue would be limited to 25%, with MCA pushing for 50%.

The venue has a capacity of 30,000. However, a capacity reduction to 25% would see only 7,500 spectators being allowed inside the stadium. Nonetheless, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is pushing for a 50% capacity limit. An MCA official stated that the current 25% cap had been placed by the chief secretary of the Maharashtra government. ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test - Axar, Ashwin headline Day 3 as here are the records scripted

Interestingly, it would be the first Test at Wankhede since December 2016. Mumbai has been deprived of proper international cricket action in the past couple of years, owing to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, while Maharashtra happened to be the worst-hit state during this time. The opening Test is being held at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, with a 100% capacity limit.