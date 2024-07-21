Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fans heartbroken as Hardik Pandya makes first public appearance after divorce with Natasa Stankovic (WATCH)

    Hardik Pandya's first public appearance post-separation from Natasa Stankovic has gone viral. Recent months have been tough for Pandya, including a challenging season with Mumbai Indians. Despite a key role in India's T20 World Cup win, he faced personal and professional setbacks. His appearance has elicited a wave of sympathy from fans.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 21, 2024, 1:33 PM IST

    Ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya made headlines with his first public appearance following his separation from Natasa Stankovic. The past few months have been challenging for Pandya, except for India's T20 World Cup victory. After taking over as captain of the Mumbai Indians from Rohit Sharma, he faced intense backlash from Sharma's supporters, impacting his performance and leading to a dismal season for the team.

    Despite a stellar comeback in the T20 World Cup, where he played a key role in India's success, Pandya's personal life took centre stage with the news of his split from Natasa. Initially seen as a potential successor to Rohit Sharma as captain, Pandya was overlooked by the BCCI in favour of Suryakumar Yadav for the Sri Lanka tour.

    Hardik Pandya, an Indian all-rounder, and actor Natasa Stankovic have chosen to separate ways. The couple who were engaged in January 2020 and have a three-year-old son named Agastya, announced their split on Instagram. Divorce may be a complicated and emotionally draining process that requires a thorough understanding of legal rights and entitlements. Women facing this difficult period must be aware of their rights, with a focus on alimony and property split. Understanding these entitlements can help make the process go more smoothly and ensure that their rights are adequately protected. 

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2024, 1:34 PM IST
