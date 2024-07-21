Fans heartbroken as Hardik Pandya makes first public appearance after divorce with Natasa Stankovic (WATCH)

Hardik Pandya's first public appearance post-separation from Natasa Stankovic has gone viral. Recent months have been tough for Pandya, including a challenging season with Mumbai Indians. Despite a key role in India's T20 World Cup win, he faced personal and professional setbacks. His appearance has elicited a wave of sympathy from fans.

Ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya made headlines with his first public appearance following his separation from Natasa Stankovic. The past few months have been challenging for Pandya, except for India's T20 World Cup victory. After taking over as captain of the Mumbai Indians from Rohit Sharma, he faced intense backlash from Sharma's supporters, impacting his performance and leading to a dismal season for the team.

Hardik Pandya, an Indian all-rounder, and actor Natasa Stankovic have chosen to separate ways. The couple who were engaged in January 2020 and have a three-year-old son named Agastya, announced their split on Instagram.

