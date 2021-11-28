IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha 50s hand Kiwis a 285-run target on Day 4

India finished Day 4 of the opening Test against New Zealand on top, handing the latter a target of 285 runs. Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha's respective half-centuries played pivotal roles.

India has produced top performance in the opening Test against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. India finished Day 4 on top, scoring 234/7 before declaring and handing the Kiwis a target of 285. Shreyas Iyer (65) and Wriddhiman Saha (61*) played crucial twin innings to put India in a vital state, while NZ is struggling, having lost an early wicket and trailing by 280 runs.

Resuming at the overnight score of 14/1, opener Mayank Agarwal (17) and Cheteshwar Pujara (22) looked to steer, only for the latter to depart 18 runs later to pacer Kyle Jamieson, while at 41, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (4) was trapped leg-before by spinner Ajaz Patel. Mayank and Ravindra Jadeja (0) departed to pacer Tim Southee just ten runs later, as India was momentarily under pressure.

However, Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin (32) contributed 52 runs for the sixth wicket before the latter played on to Jamieson at 106. Nonetheless, a 64-run stand between Iyer and Saha ensued, while it was the former who scored his maiden T20I half-century and was dismissed by Southee. Saha and Axar Patel (28) contributed 67 more, with the former scoring his fifth Test 50 before India declared at 234/7, handing NZ a target of 285.

The Kiwis used five bowlers, with Southee and Jamieson claiming three each, while spinner Rachin Ravindra was heavily economical. As NZ came out for the chase, it lost Will Young (2) with just three runs on the board after being trapped leg-before by off-spinner Ashwin to a poor decision from umpire Virender Sharma, while the batter ran out of time to review the call.

Fellow opener Tom Latham (0) and William Somerville (0) batted out the last over before stumps was called in, as NZ is 280 runs behind. The Indians used just spinners Ashwin and Axar, with the former earning a lucky early breakthrough, while the latter has been the most economical in the two overs bowled by both so far.

Brief scores: Brief scores: Brief scores: IND 345 & 234/7 (Iyer- 65, Saha- 61; Jamieson- 3/40) leads NZ 4/1 (Latham- 2*; Ashwin- 1/3) by 280 runs.