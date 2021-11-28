  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha 50s hand Kiwis a 285-run target on Day 4

    India finished Day 4 of the opening Test against New Zealand on top, handing the latter a target of 285 runs. Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha's respective half-centuries played pivotal roles.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha 50s hand Kiwis a 285-run target on Day 4, match report, scorecard-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Kanpur, First Published Nov 28, 2021, 4:51 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India has produced top performance in the opening Test against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. India finished Day 4 on top, scoring 234/7 before declaring and handing the Kiwis a target of 285. Shreyas Iyer (65) and Wriddhiman Saha (61*) played crucial twin innings to put India in a vital state, while NZ is struggling, having lost an early wicket and trailing by 280 runs.

    Resuming at the overnight score of 14/1, opener Mayank Agarwal (17) and Cheteshwar Pujara (22) looked to steer, only for the latter to depart 18 runs later to pacer Kyle Jamieson, while at 41, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (4) was trapped leg-before by spinner Ajaz Patel. Mayank and Ravindra Jadeja (0) departed to pacer Tim Southee just ten runs later, as India was momentarily under pressure.

    ALSO WATCH: Virat Kohli shows his Trident hotel dinner spread post workout

    However, Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin (32) contributed 52 runs for the sixth wicket before the latter played on to Jamieson at 106. Nonetheless, a 64-run stand between Iyer and Saha ensued, while it was the former who scored his maiden T20I half-century and was dismissed by Southee. Saha and Axar Patel (28) contributed 67 more, with the former scoring his fifth Test 50 before India declared at 234/7, handing NZ a target of 285.

    The Kiwis used five bowlers, with Southee and Jamieson claiming three each, while spinner Rachin Ravindra was heavily economical. As NZ came out for the chase, it lost Will Young (2) with just three runs on the board after being trapped leg-before by off-spinner Ashwin to a poor decision from umpire Virender Sharma, while the batter ran out of time to review the call.

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test - Wankhede Stadium to have 25% capacity limit, MCA pushing for 50%

    Fellow opener Tom Latham (0) and William Somerville (0) batted out the last over before stumps was called in, as NZ is 280 runs behind. The Indians used just spinners Ashwin and Axar, with the former earning a lucky early breakthrough, while the latter has been the most economical in the two overs bowled by both so far.
    Brief scores: Brief scores: Brief scores: IND 345 & 234/7 (Iyer- 65, Saha- 61; Jamieson- 3/40) leads NZ 4/1 (Latham- 2*; Ashwin- 1/3) by 280 runs.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2021, 4:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Virat Kohli shows his Trident hotel dinner spread post workout (WATCH)-ayh

    Virat Kohli shows his Trident hotel dinner spread post workout (WATCH)

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test, Day 3: Axar Patel's fifer puts India on top, Ajinkya Rahane and co lead by 63 runs, report, scorecard-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Axar's fifer puts India on top on Day 3, Rahane and co lead by 63 runs

    Former Pakistan legend Inzamam ul haq sparks row claims all was not well between bcci ravi shastri and virat kohli t20 world cup 2021

    Former Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq claims all was NOT well between BCCI, Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreays Iyer, Tom Latham, Will Young enter record books on Day 2-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreays Iyer, Tom Latham, Will Young enter record books on Day 2

    India vs New Zealand Kanpur Test 'Pun'dit Shreyas Iyer Sunny response to Sunil Gavaskar question watch video

    IND vs NZ, Kanpur Test: 'Pun'dit Shreyas Iyer's 'Sunny' response to Gavaskar's question (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    BJP sweeps Tripura civic elections, decimates Trinamool Congress

    BJP sweeps Tripura civic elections, decimates Trinamool Congress

    Mouni Roy to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on this date (Read Details) RCB

    Mouni Roy to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on this date (Read Details)

    Winter Session: Opposition to turn up heat on PM Modi, seeks apology to the nation over farm laws

    Winter Session: Opposition to turn up heat on PM Modi, seeks apology to the nation over farm laws

    ATP announces partial tour schedule for 2022; check out the dates of your favourite tournaments-ayh

    ATP announces partial tour schedule for 2022; check out the dates of your favourite tournaments

    83rd Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi talks of turning point in India's growth

    83rd Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi talks of turning point in India's growth

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs HFC, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs SCEB, Match Highlights (Game 9): ATK Mohun Bagan rattles SC East Bengal 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 9): ATK Mohun Bagan rattles SC East Bengal 3-0 (WATCH)

    Video Icon