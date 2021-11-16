  • Facebook
    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Big shoes to fill for Tim Southee as Kane Williamson opts out of T20Is

    First Published Nov 16, 2021, 12:42 PM IST
    India and New Zealand lock horns in three T20Is from Wednesday. However, the Kiwis would be without skipper Kane Williamson, who has opted to rest, while Tim Southee would lead the side.

    New Zealand is travelling to after coming up slightly short in the just-concluded ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It would take part in a three-match T20I series against the host from Wednesday. However, it has been dealt with a setback in regards to the captaincy.

    Kane Williamson has opted out of the T20Is. The reason for the same has been explained that he looks to focus and stay fresh for the following two-Test series from November 25. However, the hectic cricket scheduling of late that has seen Williamson confined to bubble life since June has also been deemed the possible reason, while head coach Gary Stead had earlier commented on better scheduling of series henceforth.

     

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22 - Can the rattled 'Men in Blue' match up against the mighty Kiwis in T20Is?

    Meanwhile, veteran pacer Tim Southee has been named the stand-in skipper for the opening T2OI to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. However, the skipper for the remaining two T20Is is yet to be named. Martin Guptill or Trent Boult are being backed for the role.

    The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) release adds that Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner would be available for T20Is and Tests. Also, Lockie Ferguson’s has been steadily recovering from his right calf-strain, while he too is likely to be available for selection in the shortest format.

     

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Jaipur's dew factor a bone of contention for 1st T20I

    NZ squad for IND T20Is: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee (c).

