India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Jaipur's dew factor a bone of contention for 1st T20I

India and New Zealand will be engaged in three T20Is from Friday. The first T20I will be played in Jaipur, and with early dew expected, it is likely to event the playing field.

After completing an unsuccessful campaign in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the action quickly returns to India. India and New Zealand will lock horns in a three-match T20I series, starting Wednesday. The opening contest will be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

One of the notable things during the global event in the gulf was that the teams batting second were at a significant advantage, especially with the dew factor coming in. On most of the occasions, the sides chasing have won their clashes. While the same can be expected in this series as well, things might be a little different in Jaipur.

As per officials and ground staff at the venue, the dew has started to set in at around 7 PM, reports PTI. With the play scheduled to begin at 7.30 PM, the dew would be well settled in by then, giving an even playing field to both sides. However, the officials stated that a run-fest would be on the cards, with the track expected to be a flat one.

Although an anti-dew spray would be used during the match, its effectiveness is usually limited. Considering the last One-Day International (ODI) played at this venue in 2013, India chased down 359 within the 44th overs, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scoring a century each. Jaipur did not host international cricket for most of the past decade due to administrative crises.

Meanwhile, with a 100% capacity crowd being allowed, 25,000 fans are expected to flock to the stadium as it hosts its maiden T20I. Also, 8,000 tickets have already been sold out online, while the demand for complementary passes has been increasing, with Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) struggling to manage the issue.