IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Australians don black armbands to pay tribute to Pat Cummins' deceased mother

Australian players on Friday sported black armbands on the Day 1 of the fourth and final Test versus India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, paying homage to pacer-cum-skipper Pat Cummins' mother, Maria, who passed away in Sydney. Maria, diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, had been battling the severe illness in the last few weeks after it regressed. She parted at her home on Thursday night.

The Australians received the gloomy news from head coach Andrew McDonald before Day 2's play began. "We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian men's team will wear black armbands today as a mark of respect," Cricket Australia (CA) stated on Friday.

