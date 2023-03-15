Jadeja lives up to his promise: Australia's Kuhnemann returns home with 'awesome tips' from star all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja dominated the recent Tests against Australia, especially with his dominant leg spins. Meanwhile, Australian spinner Matthew Kuhnemann too learnt a lot from his Indian experience, while he received some parting tips from Jadeja.

Team India once again proved to Australia that it is the undisputed king in spin and playing on sub-continental pitches. The Indian spinners were the swansong of the just-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series, which Rohit Sharma and co. won 2-1. However, it was not just the Indian spinners who dominated. The Australian spinners, too, put on a show and gave the Indian batters a hard time on some occasions. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were the highest wicket-takers in the series. As for Australia, while Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy impacted the Indians with their consistent spins, Matthew Kuhnemann was one of them who showed some promising signs with his spins and will be the one to watch out for the Kangaroos in the coming days.

Meanwhile, as the Australians left the country, Kuhnemann revealed that he received some encouraging spin-bowling tips from Jadeja, which would be valuable in his cricketing quest. The two engaged in a 15-minute chat, as promised by the Indian all-rounder, as Kuhnemann was flown in as a replacement for Mitchell Swepson, who left after the second Test in Delhi for the birth of his child.

"It was about 15 minutes. He [Jadeja] gave me some excellent tips; we discussed everything. He gave me some good advice for the next time we're in the subcontinent and some tips to go back home with," Kuhnemann told Fox Cricket before disclosing that it was Lyon who arranged his meeting with Jadeja.

