IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Cummins opts to stay home for ailing mother; Smith to lead Australia again

IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia will be without skipper Pat Cummins for the final Ahmedabad Test, as he has opted to stay with his ailing mother. Meanwhile, Steven Smith will again lead the side in his absence.

Steven Smith will lead Australia in the fourth and final Test against India as regular captain Pat Cummins remains with his unwell mother back home. Smith had captained the side in Indore in Cummins' absence. Cummins had flown home after the Delhi Test to be with his mother, who is in palliative care. Cricket.com.au reported that Cummins would remain in Sydney. Three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) follow the final Test, and a decision on Cummins' participation in those games will be taken later. Smith had captained Australia to a nine-wicket win in Indore last week. India leads the series 2-1 and needs a win to qualify for the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

Australia secured its qualification for the WTC summit clash in London in June with a win in Indore. Smith, who captained Australia to their first win in India in six years, had enjoyed leading the side but said it was Cummins' team. "My time is done. It's Pat's team now. I've been able to stand in this week in harsh circumstances with Patty going home. Our thoughts are still with him back home," said Smith.

"But, India is a part of the world I love captaining. It's my favourite place in the world to captain. Every ball is an event and, therefore, can dictate what happens after, which I love, and you've got to be ahead of the game. So, I thought I did it well this week, and it was good fun," Smith had said after the nine-wicket conquest in Indore.

