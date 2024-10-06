Navratri Day 4: Why is Maa Kushmanda worshipped? Know puja vidhi, colour and more

Maa Kushmanda, the fourth avatar of Goddess Durga, is revered on the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri and is associated with the colour green, which signifies nature and evokes feelings of growth, fertility, tranquility, and serenity.

The auspicious nine-day celebration of Chaitra Navratri has begun, and people are busy with festivities. It is observed in the month of 'Chaitra', which derives its name from the fact that it is the first month of the Hindu calendar and normally occurs between March and April on the English calendar. Navratri translates literally as "nine nights" in Sanskrit. This year's festival began on April 9 and will culminate with Ram Navami on April 17. Chaitra Navratri, as the name implies, lasts nine days and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga's nine different avatars, namely Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri.

Who is Maa Kushmanda? Know the significance

Maa Kushmanda, the fourth avatar of Goddess Durga, is revered on the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri. The word "Kushmanda" derives from Sanskrit, where "Ku" means "a little," "Ushma" means "warmth," and "Anda" means "cosmic egg." According to Hindu legend, Maa Kushmanda created the universe by producing a little cosmic egg from which the entire cosmos arose. Traditionally represented with eight arms bearing various weapons and symbols of power, she emanates a brilliant aura that represents her ability to spread optimism and illumination. Devotees seek her blessings for happiness, prosperity, and abundance in life.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 4: Date and Shubh Muhurat

The fourth day of Chaitra Navratri will be observed on Friday, April 12. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the occasion are as follows: the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 1:11 p.m. Meanwhile, the moon will rise at 09:07 pm. The Vijaya Muhurat will last from 2:26 to 5:15 p.m. Finally, the Ravi Yoga begins at 12:51 am on April 13 and ends at 6:14 am on April 13.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 4 Colour

The fourth day of Chaitra Navratri is associated with the colour green, which signifies nature and evokes feelings of growth, fertility, tranquility, and serenity. Wearing green on this day is thought to bring tranquility and blessings from Goddess Kushmanda. Green also represents new beginnings in life, making it an auspicious colour for this day of celebration.

