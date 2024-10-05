Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath directs rapid development of nursing colleges in smaller districts

    Currently, construction of the medical colleges is underway in 20 districts, including Ayodhya, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur, Siddharthnagar, Fatehpur, Gonda, Sultanpur, Mirzapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Basti, Firozabad, Hardoi, Etah, Amethi, Lalitpur, Bijnor, Kaushambi, Ghazipur, Pratapgarh, and Chandauli.

    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 6:17 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 6:17 PM IST

    In a significant move to enhance health services across Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the establishment of government nursing colleges in 25 districts, with a particular emphasis on smaller regions. 

    The initiative is designed to develop a skilled medical workforce and address the growing demand for healthcare professionals It also aims to provide students in smaller cities with the opportunity to pursue nursing studies at government-set fees, empowering them to contribute effectively to the state’s healthcare system. 

    Currently, construction is underway for new government nursing colleges in 20 districts, while approvals for five additional districts have also been granted.

    CM Yogi has urged implementing agencies to expedite the construction process, ensuring that these colleges are ready to commence classes in the upcoming academic session. 

    DGME Kinjal Singh said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as part oof his ongoing efforts continuous efforts to strengthen the state's health infrastructure and provide students with the resources they need for medical and paramedical studies, has approved the opening of new government nursing colleges in 25 districts, with classes set to begin in the next academic session.

    Currently, construction of the medical colleges is underway in 20 districts, including Ayodhya, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur, Siddharthnagar, Fatehpur, Gonda, Sultanpur, Mirzapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Basti, Firozabad, Hardoi, Etah, Amethi, Lalitpur, Bijnor, Kaushambi, Ghazipur, Pratapgarh, and Chandauli. Additionally, construction has been approved in five more districts: Deoria, Kanpur Dehat, Sonbhadra, Kushinagar, and Pilibhit.

    Four state organizations have been chosen for the construction work of these colleges, including Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (U.P.R.N. Ltd.), Construction and Design Services (C&DS), UP State Construction and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (UP CIDCO), and Uttar Pradesh Projects Corporation Limited (UPPCL).

    It is worth mentioning here that the Yogi government had earlier increased undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) seats in medical colleges.

