    Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan Gets Married in Kabul

    Afghanistan's star cricketer Rashid Khan got married in a private ceremony in Kabul. The 26-year-old spinner had once decided to marry only after Afghanistan win the World Cup. Rashid's teammates from the national team attended the wedding.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 5:59 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    Afghanistan star cricketer Rashid Khan got married in Kabul. The wedding was on Thursday (October 4). Rashid's teammates from the national team attended the ceremony. Pictures of Rashid in wedding dress and photos with fellow cricket stars are circulating on social media.

    The star spinner's wedding ceremony was held in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. The Gujarat Titans player and his three brothers got married at the same venue. Amir Khalil, Zakiullah and Raza Khan are the brothers who got married along with Rashid. The ceremony was conducted according to Pashtun customs. Tight security was in place outside the Imperial Continental Hotel in Kabul, the wedding venue. Visuals of gunmen providing security to Rashid's wedding venue also surfaced. Watch the video...

    Many people including Rashid's teammates from the Afghan cricket team attended the wedding ceremony. Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi and others took to social media to congratulate the 26-year-old. Senior star Nabi wrote on X, "congratulations to the one an only King Khan, Rashid Khan, on your wedding! Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness, and success ahead." No information about the bride has been released.

    Earlier, in an interview given to Azadi Radio, the star had said that he would marry only after Afghanistan win the World Cup. Nevertheless, Rashid led Afghanistan to a historic moment in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The Blue Tigers advanced to the semi-finals of an ICC tournament for the first time ever. 

    Under Rashid's captaincy, Afghanistan defeated Australia and Bangladesh in the Super Eight stage, before losing out to South Africa in the semis. The 26-year-old remains one of the finest cricketers of this generation, especially in T20 cricket. He is the fastest bowlers to take 50 wickets and 100 wickets.   

