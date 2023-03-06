Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: 'Will try to score with the sweeps' - Alex Carey determined to sweep it through

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia will be backing itself to win the fourth Ahmedabad Test and draw the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Meanwhile, Alex Carey is determined to reinforce his strength and play the sweep strokes.

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Will try to score with the sweeps - Alex Carey determined to sweep it through-ayh
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

    Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey feels he has more chances of succeeding if he goes for his shots, including the sweep, rather than defending in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The southpaw has been impressive with his glovework on wickets offering turns from day one but has only managed 56 runs in the series so far.

    Carey also feels the Australian batters have their methods to deal with rank-turners, and he will back his own in the final Test beginning in Ahmedabad on March 9. "I had some confidence from the first game and then getting out defending. Am I happy with that? Not really," Carey told reporters in Ahmedabad.

    ALSO READ: BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit needs to be restructured - Neeraj Kumar

    "Taking to my method now and understanding that you might get into trouble if you chase it too much. So back my strength and try to score with the sweeps and manipulate a little bit more that way. If you change your method too much in India, it goes quickly. I'll continue to be positive over here," added Carey.

    Australia made an unexpected comeback in the series with a nine-wicket win at the Holkar Stadium last Friday. India leads the series 2-1 going into the final game. After the Delhi debacle, Australians only played a few sweep shots but retained them. Expect Carey to sweep at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

    ALSO READ: Irani Cup 2022-23 - Rest of India retains title after crushing Madhya Pradesh by 238 runs; netizens applaud

    "We all know that our players play differently, Travis [Head] will play an aggressive nature, and Peter [Handscomb] will grind out runs, and he's played beautifully. And Steven [Smith] does it his way. We've all got different methods, and we live with that internally. So, looking forward to another opportunity in Ahmedabad and get down and maybe get the broom out again," Carey said.

    Carey had pulled off a sharp stumping to send Rohit Sharma back on the third Test's opening day. The ball from Matthew Kuhnemann turned eight degrees, and Rohit missed it, with Carey doing the rest behind the stumps. "Instinct takes over when you see a ball bounce like that. Many of us did not expect an eight-degree turning ball that early in the game," he continued.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23 - Shami set to return in playing XI for Ahmedabad Test, rank turner unlikely

    "But it was nice to hold on to that and for us to get a bit of momentum. It was nice to get that one after we missed a couple of reviews [in the first over of the game]. I thought once the big screen showed the nick, he might have settled in for a nice 150 or something like that," Carey concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
