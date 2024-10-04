Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai vs Rest of India: Ranji Trophy champions takes control on Day 4 of Irani Cup

    Prithvi Shaw (76) was the only Mumbai batsman to shine in the second innings, while Saransh Jain was the pick of the Rest of India bowlers with four wickets to his name. 

    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 6:26 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 6:32 PM IST

    The 2024 Irani Cup match between Mumbai and Rest of India could be heading for a draw. Mumbai, who took a 121-run lead in the first innings against Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co., were 153 for six at stumps on day four, taking their lead to 274 runs. Prithvi Shaw, who was dismissed for 76, was Mumbai's top scorer. Sarfaraz Khan (9) and Tanush Kotian (20) are at the crease. Earlier, Rest of India were bowled out for 416 in reply to Mumbai's first innings total of 537. Abhimanyu Easwaran, who scored 191, was the top scorer for ROI, while Sarfaraz's 222 runs led Mumbai to a mammoth first innings score.

    Prithvi Shaw was the only Mumbai batsman to shine in the second innings. Ayush Mhatra (14), Hardik Tamore (7), Ajinkya Rahane (9), Shreyas Iyer (8) and Shams Mulani (0) were dismissed cheaply. Saransh Jain was the pick of the ROI bowlers with four wickets to his name, while Manav Suthar accounted for two scalps.

    Apart from Abhimanyu, Dhruv Jurel (93) also performed well in ROI's first innings, while the likes of Sai Sudharsan (32) and Ishan Kishan (38) couldn't covert their starts into a big score. Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian took three wickets each for Mumbai. Mohit Avasthi picked up two wickets. 

    Rest of India, who started batting on the fourth day at 289 for four, lost the wicket of Jurel first. The wicketkeeper batsman returned to the pavilion after giving a catch to wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore off Mulani's bowling. Jurel managed to add 165 runs with Abhimanyu. His innings consisted of one six and 13 fours off 121 balls. Mulani also dismissed Abhimanyu in his very next over. The Bengal cricketer, who faced 292 balls, hit one six and 16 fours.

    None of those who came after the two departed, could reach double figures. Manav Suthar (6), Yash Dayal (6), Prasidh Krishna (0) and Mukesh Kumar (0) were the other batsmen who got out today. Saransh Jain (9) remained unbeaten. Rest of India did not have a good start having lost the wickets of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (9) when the score was at 40. He was caught by Prithvi Shaw off Juned Khan.

    Later, Sai Sudarshan and Abhimanyu added 87 runs. But Sai was dismissed by Tanush Kotian, giving Mumbai a breakthrough. Karnataka player Devdutt Padikkal (16) lasted only 31 balls, giving away his wicket to Mohit Avasthi. Then Ishan Kishan got off to a good start, adding 70 runs with Abhimanyu. But the wicketkeeper batsman was dismissed by Avasthi with the score at 228/4. 

    Earlier, Mumbai, who came out to bat on the third day at 536 for nine, could only add one run. Mukesh Kumar bowled Juned (0), completing his five for. Apart from Sarfaraz, Ajinkya Rahane (97), Tanush Kotian (64) and Shreyas Iyer (57) performed well. Sarfaraz, who faced 276 balls, struck four maximums and 25 boundaries.

