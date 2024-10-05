Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exit Polls 2024: Congress set to challenge BJP's dominance in Haryana; J&K shows favorable trends for alliance

    In Haryana, the political landscape seems to be shifting, with exit polls indicating that the Indian National Congress (INC) is poised to break the BJP's decade-long dominance.

    Exit Polls 2024: Congress set to challenge BJP's dominance in Haryana; Jammu and Kashmir shows favorable trends for alliances AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 7:09 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 7:09 PM IST

    Elections for the Haryana Assembly were conducted on Saturday (October 5) to elect 90 members, while the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir held its elections from September 18 to October 1, 2024, across three phases for the same number of seats. These elections mark a significant point in Indian politics, especially following the abrogation of Article 370.

    According to India Today CVoter prediction, the Congress and National Conference alliance is expected to secure between 11 to 15 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to win between 27 to 31 seats. The People's Democratic Party (PDP) is likely to secure 0-2 seats, and others might claim 0-1 seat.

    Video shows Haryana Congress worker 'molested' on stage in presence of Deependra Hooda; BJP lashes out (WATCH)

    Notably, no party is expected to reach the crucial halfway mark of 46 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. However, exit polls suggest that the alliance between the Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and Congress could emerge as the leading coalition.

    In Haryana, the political landscape seems to be shifting, with exit polls indicating that the Indian National Congress (INC) is poised to break the BJP's decade-long dominance. A survey by Peoples Pulse suggests that the Congress could secure over 46 seats, enabling them to form the government in the 90-member assembly.

    Predictions show that Congress may win between 35 to 40 seats, while the BJP is projected to secure between 20 to 25 seats, according to Dainik Bhaskar exit polls.

    In Jammu and Kashmir, BJP is expected to win between 23 to 27 seats, while a survey by Hyderabad's People's Pulse indicates a favorable outlook for the National Conference-Congress alliance, as a notable percentage of respondents expressed their support for this coalition.

    Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP leaders detained during protest outside LG's residence

    The Election Commission of India reported a voter turnout of 63.88% in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The third phase, held on October 1, saw a turnout of 69.69%, while the first and second phases recorded 61.38% and 57.31%, respectively.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath directs rapid development of nursing colleges in smaller districts AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath directs rapid development of nursing colleges in smaller districts

    Video shows Haryana Congress worker 'molested' on stage in presence of Deependra Hooda; BJP lashes out (WATCH) shk

    Video shows Haryana Congress worker 'molested' on stage in presence of Deependra Hooda; BJP lashes out (WATCH)

    Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP leaders detained during protest outside LG's residence AJR

    Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP leaders detained during protest outside LG's residence

    IndiGo network outage disrupts flights nationwide, passengers left stranded AJR

    IndiGo network outage disrupts flights nationwide, passengers left stranded

    Rat runs over sweets kept at display counter in Delhi shop; viral video sparks health concerns (WATCH) shk

    Rat runs over sweets kept at display counter in Delhi shop; viral video sparks health concerns (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Canadian landlord forcibly evicts Indian tenant in dramatic showdown, video goes viral (WATCH) shk

    Canadian landlord forcibly evicts Indian tenant in dramatic showdown, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss Marathi 5: How much price money will the winner get? RKK

    Bigg Boss Marathi 5: How much price money will the winner get?

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath directs rapid development of nursing colleges in smaller districts AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath directs rapid development of nursing colleges in smaller districts

    Video shows Haryana Congress worker 'molested' on stage in presence of Deependra Hooda; BJP lashes out (WATCH) shk

    Video shows Haryana Congress worker 'molested' on stage in presence of Deependra Hooda; BJP lashes out (WATCH)

    Ginger juice: Health benefits, uses, and side effects ATG

    Ginger juice: Health benefits, uses, and side effects

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon