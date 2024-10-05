Exit Polls 2024: Congress set to challenge BJP's dominance in Haryana; J&K shows favorable trends for alliance

In Haryana, the political landscape seems to be shifting, with exit polls indicating that the Indian National Congress (INC) is poised to break the BJP's decade-long dominance.

Elections for the Haryana Assembly were conducted on Saturday (October 5) to elect 90 members, while the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir held its elections from September 18 to October 1, 2024, across three phases for the same number of seats. These elections mark a significant point in Indian politics, especially following the abrogation of Article 370.

According to India Today CVoter prediction, the Congress and National Conference alliance is expected to secure between 11 to 15 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to win between 27 to 31 seats. The People's Democratic Party (PDP) is likely to secure 0-2 seats, and others might claim 0-1 seat.

Notably, no party is expected to reach the crucial halfway mark of 46 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. However, exit polls suggest that the alliance between the Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and Congress could emerge as the leading coalition.

In Haryana, the political landscape seems to be shifting, with exit polls indicating that the Indian National Congress (INC) is poised to break the BJP's decade-long dominance. A survey by Peoples Pulse suggests that the Congress could secure over 46 seats, enabling them to form the government in the 90-member assembly.

Predictions show that Congress may win between 35 to 40 seats, while the BJP is projected to secure between 20 to 25 seats, according to Dainik Bhaskar exit polls.

In Jammu and Kashmir, BJP is expected to win between 23 to 27 seats, while a survey by Hyderabad's People's Pulse indicates a favorable outlook for the National Conference-Congress alliance, as a notable percentage of respondents expressed their support for this coalition.

The Election Commission of India reported a voter turnout of 63.88% in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The third phase, held on October 1, saw a turnout of 69.69%, while the first and second phases recorded 61.38% and 57.31%, respectively.

