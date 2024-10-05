Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai wins Irani Cup after 27 years

    Mumbai has won the Irani Cup for the 15th time after a comprehensive win against Rest of India. Tanush Kotian's century in the second innings proved decisive. 

    Mumbai Crowned Irani Cup Champions After 27-Year Wait
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 4:25 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    Mumbai ended a 27-year wait for the Irani Cup title after a comprehensive win against the Rest of India on Saturday (October 5). Despite a spirited fightback from the Rest of India, Mumbai's first-innings lead proved decisive as they clinched their 15th Irani Cup title. Sarfaraz Khan was the star of the match, scoring a double century in Mumbai's first innings, while Tanush Kotian's century in the second innings proved decisive. Score: Mumbai 537, 329/8, Rest of India 416.

    Also read: Women's T20 World Cup: India suffers crushing defeat against New Zealand

    Mumbai, with a 121-run lead in the first innings, started the fifth day at 153-6. They lost Sarfaraz Khan (17) early on the final day, followed by Shardul Thakur (2), giving Rest of India a glimmer of hope. With only two wickets in hand the lead was at 292 runs. However, Tanush Kotian, coming in at number eight, forged a century partnership with Mohit Avasthi, dashing Rest of India's hopes.

    Kotian remained unbeaten on 114 off 150 balls, while Awasthi was not out on 51 off 93 balls. The duo added 158 runs for the ninth wicket, effectively ending Rest of India's hopes of a victory. With an improbable target of 450 runs and only one session left, Rest of India settled for a draw. Mumbai, who won the Ranji Trophy last season under captain Ajinkya Rahane, have started this season with the Irani Cup triumph. After being reduced to 37/3 in the first innings, Sarfaraz's double century and Rahane's 97 helped Mumbai put on a mammoth total.

    Saransh Jain was pick of the Rest of India bowlers, having taken six wickets, while Manav Suthar accounted for two wickets. Mukesh Kumar, who had picked up five for in the first innings, went wicketless at the second time of asking. The likes of Prasidh Krishna and Yash Dayal also failed to make any in roads on a pitch which assisted the slower bowlers as the game progressed. 

    Also read: Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan Gets Married in Kabul

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Women's T20 World Cup: India Suffers Crushing Defeat Against New Zealand scr

    Women's T20 World Cup: India suffers crushing defeat against New Zealand

    cricket Mumbai vs Rest of India: Ranji Trophy champions takes control on Day 4 of Irani Cup scr

    Mumbai vs Rest of India: Ranji Trophy champions takes control on Day 4 of Irani Cup

    cricket Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan Gets Married in Kabul scr

    Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan Gets Married in Kabul

    cricket India Women's T20 World Cup: Clash Against New Zealand scr

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India's campaign starts against New Zealand

    Mohammed Shami enjoys shopping spree with daughter Aaira RBA

    Mohammed Shami enjoys shopping spree with daughter Aaira

    Recent Stories

    Yogi government sponsorship scheme uplifts vulnerable children in UP vkp

    Yogi govt's sponsorship scheme uplifts vulnerable children in UP

    LPG gas leak: How to detect it, act quickly to stay safe AJR

    LPG gas leak: How to detect it, act quickly to stay safe

    Meet Indian ex-engineer who hasn't bought any clothes in 12 years. This is WHAT he did instead shk

    Meet Indian ex-engineer who hasn't bought any clothes in 12 years. This is WHAT he did instead

    football Premier League: Manchester city captain Kyle Walker set to make 400th appearance scr

    Premier League: Manchester City captain Kyle Walker set to make 400th appearance

    Ayodhya potters prepare for record-breaking Deepotsav as 25 lakh diyas to be lit this year 2024 anr

    Ayodhya potters prepare for record-breaking Deepotsav as 25 lakh diyas to be lit this year

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon