Mumbai wins Irani Cup after 27 years

Mumbai has won the Irani Cup for the 15th time after a comprehensive win against Rest of India. Tanush Kotian's century in the second innings proved decisive.

Mumbai ended a 27-year wait for the Irani Cup title after a comprehensive win against the Rest of India on Saturday (October 5). Despite a spirited fightback from the Rest of India, Mumbai's first-innings lead proved decisive as they clinched their 15th Irani Cup title. Sarfaraz Khan was the star of the match, scoring a double century in Mumbai's first innings, while Tanush Kotian's century in the second innings proved decisive. Score: Mumbai 537, 329/8, Rest of India 416.

Also read: Women's T20 World Cup: India suffers crushing defeat against New Zealand

Mumbai, with a 121-run lead in the first innings, started the fifth day at 153-6. They lost Sarfaraz Khan (17) early on the final day, followed by Shardul Thakur (2), giving Rest of India a glimmer of hope. With only two wickets in hand the lead was at 292 runs. However, Tanush Kotian, coming in at number eight, forged a century partnership with Mohit Avasthi, dashing Rest of India's hopes.

Ajinkya Rahane wins yet another trophy.



- A legendary captain for Mumbai! 🙇‍♂️pic.twitter.com/12mPABQb3u — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 5, 2024

Kotian remained unbeaten on 114 off 150 balls, while Awasthi was not out on 51 off 93 balls. The duo added 158 runs for the ninth wicket, effectively ending Rest of India's hopes of a victory. With an improbable target of 450 runs and only one session left, Rest of India settled for a draw. Mumbai, who won the Ranji Trophy last season under captain Ajinkya Rahane, have started this season with the Irani Cup triumph. After being reduced to 37/3 in the first innings, Sarfaraz's double century and Rahane's 97 helped Mumbai put on a mammoth total.

Saransh Jain was pick of the Rest of India bowlers, having taken six wickets, while Manav Suthar accounted for two wickets. Mukesh Kumar, who had picked up five for in the first innings, went wicketless at the second time of asking. The likes of Prasidh Krishna and Yash Dayal also failed to make any in roads on a pitch which assisted the slower bowlers as the game progressed.

Also read: Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan Gets Married in Kabul

Latest Videos