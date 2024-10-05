Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Canadian landlord forcibly evicts Indian tenant in dramatic showdown, video goes viral (WATCH)

    A video featuring a landlord forcibly removing a man's belongings has gone viral on social media, igniting a wave of reactions and discussions about landlord-tenant dynamics.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 6:45 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 6:45 PM IST

    A video featuring a landlord forcibly removing a man's belongings has gone viral on social media, igniting a wave of reactions and discussions about landlord-tenant dynamics. The undated clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by handle, "Ghar Ke Kalesh," is said to be from Canada, where the man on the receiving end is an Indian citizen. The footage captures a brief 15-second scene in which the landlord is seen moving the man's belongings while the tenant watches helplessly.

    The post claims, "A desi guy had a fight with his landlord because he was not vacating the house. Then the landlord came and started moving his stuff out by himself."

    Social media users have reacted in various ways, with some finding humour in the situation while others raised concerns about the country's reputation. One user quipped, 'Free moving help,' while others expressed empathy for both parties involved.

    "This is not good for the country's reputation. People should follow the rules. This is not India, where someone can get away with such things. It is damaging India's global image, and landlords may refuse to rent their property to needy Indians," wrote one individual.

    Another user shared his astonishment, saying, "Just witnessed a wild scene in Brampton! A desi guy and his landlord had a massive showdown. The landlord was tired of waiting for him to vacate, so he decided to start moving the guy's stuff out himself! Talk about taking matters into your own hands!" 

    "The tenant might have reasons for not vacating, but it's also unfair for landlords to feel powerless. Unfortunately, it had to escalate to this point. I feel for both sides here. This is a complex issue that requires more understanding from both parties," a fourth user wrote.

