    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: 'Don't believe the hype; they're typically Indian pitches' - Michael Kasprowicz

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia is still in contention to level the four-Test series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, despite failing to win the title. Meanwhile, Michael Kasprowicz has rated the Indian pitches as "typical" and does not believe the hype.

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Do not believe the hype; they are typically Indian pitches - Michael Kasprowicz-ayh
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 2:08 PM IST

    Former Australian pacer Michael Kasprowicz doesn't understand why so much attention is being given to the pitches in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as they are "typical" Indian wickets on which Australia needs to "adapt and adjust". "I don't believe the hype, I reckon, because for all the attention around the pitches, they were typically Indian wickets," Kasprowicz, one of the architects of Australia's first Test win in India in 29 years, told The Age.

    "I'm aware this last one in Indore did a few tricks early, but because they're starting so early (9.30 am), that little moisture helps grab the ball. But it wasn't doing anything like that at other stages later in the day," added Kasprowicz. India had won the first two Tests in Nagpur and New Delhi, where the pitches got an "average" rating from the International Cricket Council (ICC). The track in Indore was rated "poor", as Australia won the game by nine wickets.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: 'Will try to score with the sweeps' - Alex Carey determined to sweep it through

    Most experts, including former Australian captain Mark Taylor and Mark Waugh, have been critical of the pitches, especially the Indore track. "When I say don't believe the hype, I know the odd ball was turning square, and it got a poor rating," said Kasprowicz, who was part of the Australia team, which won their only series in India back in 2004.

    "But, I remember turning up to the Bangalore Test in 1998, and I've got a picture of me standing on the wicket. It honestly looks like a dry creek bed. There's no grass, but it's got these cracks and spider cracks all down the whole face of it. And you go, well, like that's what we're going to play on. And guess what? We've got to adapt and adjust. That's the game of Test cricket," he added.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23 - Shami set to return in playing XI for Ahmedabad Test, rank turner unlikely

    After losing the opening Test in Nagpur, Australia dominated the first two days in the Delhi Test before collapsing to 113 in its second innings on Day 3 to lose the match by six wickets and go 0-2 down in the four-Test series. "Obviously, after the Delhi experience of that second innings, the Australians adapted to the conditions and did well," Kasprowicz asserted.

    "And so came the second innings. They were 1/76 and got through [to victory]. [Travis] Head and Marnus [Labuschagne] batted well. They found a way, and that's what Australia's been known to do over all these years," concluded Kasprowicz. The fourth Test begins in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 2:09 PM IST
