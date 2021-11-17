  • Facebook
    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India placed alongside Ireland, South Africa, Uganda in Group B

    First Published Nov 17, 2021, 9:34 PM IST
    The ICC U-19 World Cup will take place in the West Indies next year, taking place between January 14 and February 5. India has been placed in Group B, alongside Ireland, South Africa and Uganda.

    The next edition of the ICC U-19 World Cup will be held next year in the West Indies, while it would be the first edition of the tournament in the Caribbean islands. With 16 nations taking part in the event, a total of 48 matches will be played across four venues between January 14 and February 5.

    Antigua, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad & Tobago are the respective nations that would host the matches across ten venues. Trinidad hosts the Plate Division between January 25-31, while the Super League would be held in Antigua from January 26. The semis have been scheduled in Antigua, at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and Coolidge Cricket Ground on February 2, with the final taking place at the former ground on February 5.

     

    ALSO READ: Future of Afghanistan cricket hangs in balance as ICC appoints working group to delve into matters

    Bangladesh is the defending champion and is placed in Group A, alongside England, Canada and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In contrast, the host is placed in Group D along with Australia, Scotland and Sri Lanka. India has been placed in Group B, with Ireland, South Africa and Uganda, while Group C consists of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Zimbabwe.

    The opening game would feature the host against Australia, while Bangladesh plays its first match against England on January 16. India plays its opener on January 15 against South Africa, followed by Ireland on January 19 and Uganda on January 22. India plays all its matches in St Kitts and Nevis. Check out the full tournament schedule here.

