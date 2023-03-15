Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin regains No.1 spot; Jasprit Bumrah drops to 7th

    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 4:41 PM IST

    ICC Test Rankings: India's winning performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia, thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's spin domination, saw him scaling the rankings' summit, while Jasprit Bumrah has dropped to seventh.

    Image credit: PTI

    Senior Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's excellent show in the fourth and final Test versus Australia has helped him retrieve the top spot among bowlers in the updated ICC Test Rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. Ashwin, who seized 6/91 in the drawn Ahmedabad Test and finished as the leading wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 25 wickets, is 10 rating points onwards from veteran English seamer James Anderson.

    Fellow Indian left-arm leg-spinner Axar Patel mounted six zones to 28 among bowlers. He also rose to fourth place in the all-rounder's index, led by Ashwin and Jadeja. However, prime Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, convalescing from a periodic back injury, has dropped to the seventh spot among the bowlers.

    Image credit: PTI

    Talismanic former Indian skipper and batter Virat Kohli pushed seven places to 13th after his Man of the Match performance versus Australia in the final Test. The high-scoring game in Ahmedabad also witnessed young opener Shubhman Gill, who busted a fine hundred, hop 17 sites to 46th. The injured wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (ninth) and skipper-sum-opener Rohit Sharma (10th) are the only Indian batters in the top 10.

    Image credit: PTI

    Meanwhile, Australian opener Usman Khawaja and New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell have also developed remarkable advancements in the list. Khawaja's knock of 180 in the drawn Ahmedabad Test has lifted him a couple of areas to the seventh spot and a career-best 815 rating points. At the same time, Mitchell's knocks of 102 and 81 in the rousing success versus Sri Lanka in Christchurch have obliged him to reach his career-best eighth standing, touching the 800-point mark for the only time.

    (With inputs from PTI)

