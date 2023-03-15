ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin regains No.1 spot; Jasprit Bumrah drops to 7th

ICC Test Rankings: India's winning performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia, thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's spin domination, saw him scaling the rankings' summit, while Jasprit Bumrah has dropped to seventh.

Image credit: PTI

Senior Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's excellent show in the fourth and final Test versus Australia has helped him retrieve the top spot among bowlers in the updated ICC Test Rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. Ashwin, who seized 6/91 in the drawn Ahmedabad Test and finished as the leading wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 25 wickets, is 10 rating points onwards from veteran English seamer James Anderson.

Fellow Indian left-arm leg-spinner Axar Patel mounted six zones to 28 among bowlers. He also rose to fourth place in the all-rounder's index, led by Ashwin and Jadeja. However, prime Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, convalescing from a periodic back injury, has dropped to the seventh spot among the bowlers.

ALSO WATCH: 'Run the show' - Hardik Pandya gets training underway ahead of IND vs AUS ODIs and IPL 2023