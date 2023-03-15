'Run the show' - Hardik Pandya gets training underway ahead of IND vs AUS ODIs and IPL 2023 (WATCH)

Hardik Pandya will be back in Indian colours soon, as he will be playing the upcoming ODIs against Australia, followed by IPL 2023, where he will lead Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, he has gotten his training underway. You can watch it here.

Indian all-rounder and Twenty20 International skipper, Hardik Pandya will be heading back to action in Team India colours from Friday, featuring in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia. Post-ODIs, he will engage with reigning champion Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), hoping to lead the side to a successful title defence.

Pandya missed out on cricketing action for over a month as he skipped the just-concluded four-Test series against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India won 2-1. During this time, he was engaged in personal happenings, as he had his social wedding with his Serbia-based Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic, three years after getting legally married.

Meanwhile, Pandya has hit the ground to begin preparing for the busy cricketing schedule ahead. In a video he recently shared on his social media handles, he is seen in the training ground, where he is jogging, which marks the first step ahead of his intense training session. Also, he would lead the side in the opening ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with regular skipper Rohit Sharma missing out due to personal reasons.

Also, on a funny note, Pandya had already begun his preparations at home by engaging in a table tennis-ball cricket match with his brother Krunal in their living room. Krunal shared the video for the same on Instagram, where he apparently won the mini-encounter. However, Krunal is currently brushing himself up in the domestic circuit, trying his luck at an international return.