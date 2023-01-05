Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20I Rankings: Ishan Kishan leapfrogs to 23rd, Deepak Hooda enters top 100 again

    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

    ICC T20I Rankings: In the latest updated rankings, Ishan Kishan has jumped ten places to the 23rd spot, while Deepak Hooda's heroics in the previous T20I against Sri Lanka has allowed him to re-enter the top 100.

    Image credit: Getty

    Indian wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan has bounced ten places to the 23rd spot. At the same time, all-rounder Deepak Hooda is among the top 100 batters again in the latest ICC rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday. Both pushed up the chart following their fantastic show in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) versus Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, which India bested by a couple of runs. Hooda escalated 40 zones to 97th following his unbeaten 41 off 23 deliveries, while Kishan was awarded for his quick 37-run innings at the top order.

    Image credit: PTI

    Despite periodic neglect in Mumbai, the swashbuckling Suryakumar Yadav held the top spot among batters. India's recent T20I skipper Hardik Pandya has moved nine positions to 76th among bowlers. As for Sri Lanka, leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was again a healthy benefactor versus India, with figures of 1/22, with the ball obliging the right-arm spinner to move further apparent as the top-ranked T20I bowler.

    Image credit: Getty

    Hasaranga was also involved in a swift 21 with the bat, which saw the 25-year-old hop a couple of places to fifth on the recent all-rounders' list. In the Test rankings for batters, Marnus Labuschagne dominates at the top with a wholesome lead despite his letdown in the second Boxing Day MCG Test versus South Africa.

    Image credit: Getty

    However, Labuschagne's closest rivals, former Australian skipper and top-order batter Steve Smith, Pakistan captain Babar Azam and former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson are all edging close to the 28-year-old. Williamson is the other top victor in the latest rankings, with the right-hander vaulting a couple of zones and into the top five, placed fifth after the fifth double-ton of his outstanding career in the opening Test versus Pakistan.

    Image credit: Getty

    In bowling, pacer Pat Cummins collected just a wicket during Australia's conquest over the South Africans in the Boxing Day Test but still holds a hefty 37-point advantage over English veteran seamer James Anderson.

