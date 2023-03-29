ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya make gains

ICC ODI Rankings were updated by the ICC on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have made gains in the same.

Image credit: Getty

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday moved up a place to be eighth in the batters' list, whereas all-rounder Hardik Pandya jumped ten spots to be 76th among bowlers in the ICC ODI Rankings. Young opener Shubman Gill remains India's best-placed batter at number 5. At the same time, former captain Virat Kohli was in seventh place after the update considered performances in the Chennai One-Day International (ODI). Babar Azam of Pakistan led the batting chart.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj, at number three, was the only Indian in the top 10 bowlers list, headed by fellow pacer Josh Hazlewood of Australia. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan of Afghanistan returned to the top of the Twenty20 (T20) rankings after leading his side to a 2-1 series success over Pakistan in Sharjah.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - EYEING TURNAROUND, MI SKIPPER ROHIT SHARMA NOT BOGGED DOWN BY EXPECTATIONS