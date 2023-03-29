ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya make gains

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC ODI Rankings were updated by the ICC on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have made gains in the same.

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday moved up a place to be eighth in the batters' list, whereas all-rounder Hardik Pandya jumped ten spots to be 76th among bowlers in the ICC ODI Rankings. Young opener Shubman Gill remains India's best-placed batter at number 5. At the same time, former captain Virat Kohli was in seventh place after the update considered performances in the Chennai One-Day International (ODI). Babar Azam of Pakistan led the batting chart.

    Pacer Mohammed Siraj, at number three, was the only Indian in the top 10 bowlers list, headed by fellow pacer Josh Hazlewood of Australia. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan of Afghanistan returned to the top of the Twenty20 (T20) rankings after leading his side to a 2-1 series success over Pakistan in Sharjah.

    Rashid, who took a wicket each in the three games, conceding 62 runs off his 12 overs, has overtaken Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka, taking the top rank among bowlers. Rashid seized the top spot for the first time in his career in February 2018 and was also numero uno in November last year.

    Mujeeb Ur Rehman, who clutched a couple of wickets each in the opening and third matches, is another Afghanistan spinner to move up from 10th to eighth class. At the same time, pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi's fifer in the series caught him climbing 12 sites to his career-best third standing.

    In the ODI rankings, Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has moved up three locations to his career-best sixth place after his match-winning haul of 4/45 in the third match versus India in Chennai. Man of the Series Mitchell Marsh also made headways, flinching fours niches to reach the 51st rank among batters with a sum of 194 runs in the series.

    (With inputs from PTI)

