Kerala: Sandeep Varier set to join Congress after fallout with BJP leadership ahead of Palakkad bypoll

Sandeep Varier, was was at odds with the BJP, is likely join the Congress party after a two-week discussion and approval from the All India Congress Committee. His departure from BJP stems from a growing rift and feelings of neglect after being denied the Palakkad seat and removed from key responsibilities.

Palakkad: Sandeep Varier, who had a fallout with the BJP leadership, is set to join the Congress party, marking a significant development ahead of the Palakkad by-election. This decision follows two weeks of discussions between Sandeep and the Congress, with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) granting approval for his entry into the party just last night. The announcement comes at a critical juncture, as the by-election campaign reaches its final stages.

Varier's departure from the BJP is the result of a growing rift with the party leadership, which escalated after he was denied the Palakkad seat. His issues deepened as he felt neglected and sidelined within the BJP. Earlier, he had been removed from key responsibilities, including his role as a party spokesperson, due to internal complaints. Despite being reinstated by K. Surendran during the Lok Sabha elections, Sandeep continued to voice concerns about not being given adequate recognition within the party.

Before making the switch to Congress, Sandeep also held discussions with the CPI(M) and CPI, including talks with A.K. Balan. While the CPM showed interest, they stated that they would only accept him if he publicly declared a secular stance, which ultimately led Sandeep to choose Congress as his political home.

