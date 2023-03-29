IPL 2023: 'Workload is something we have the science behind it' - MI head coach Mark Boucher

IPL 2023 gets underway on Friday, while the workload regarding the players is already in the debate. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher feels there is a science behind it.

Former five-time record Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mark Boucher feels the constant talk over workload management is overrated in Twenty20 (T20) cricket as the other two formats are more punishing on the body. Speaking to media before the IPL 2023 beginning March 31, Boucher said he could handle the workload in a manageable format.

However, considering the ICC World Cup at home later this year, the Indian players' workload will be monitored closely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) throughout the IPL. "It is amazing we are even talking about workload in T20 cricket. We probably would not have had this conversation about 10 or 15 years ago. The workload is something we have the science behind it, we have trainers, and we have the guys who give us the data," said Boucher on Wednesday.

"There is a lot of talk about workload, but if you look at our schedule, we have got quite a bit of rest in between. We can look after every player, and I do not see workload being a significant issue for us throughout the IPL. Sometimes media and people look too much into the workload in T20 cricket. Test and one-day cricket are tough on the body, but T20 cricket is short. We should not be discussing workload in T20 cricket with all due respect," said the former South African wicketkeeper-batter.

'Can't judge a player's form on how he is facing first ball'

Boucher also helped Suryakumar Yadav to get back amongst the runs in the IPL following a dreadful run in the recent One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia. The stylish right-hander was out on the first ball in the three innings against Australia.

"Surya is fine. You can't judge a guy's form based on how he is playing the first ball. I checked on him about how he was feeling, and he said, 'coach, I am hitting the ball very well'. I said, 'cool'. You can't say that a guy is out of form if a guy does not get past the first ball," Boucher said.

"Unfortunately, he has been unable to do that in the last three games. Hopefully, when he faces the first ball in the IPL, the crowd will cheer, and he will return to business. He's a great player and probably the best T20 player in the world for the moment," he added.

Boucher said the absence of Jasprit Bumrah allows other bowlers to step up. "Our bowling attack is quite exciting. Losing Bumrah has been a significant loss for us; I will be honest with that. The way the Mumbai Indians have selected their squads over the last few years is that you choose your playing eleven, select your backup eleven, and then invest in a couple of youngsters for the future," he reckoned.

"It's time for those youngsters to show up and get the opportunity. We got experience in the spinners in Piyush [Chawla], and we have got a couple of youngsters in Kumar [Kartikeya] and [Hrithik] Shokeen as well. It will be interesting to see how they operate this season," he added.

Regarding the new rule of teams being allowed to field an impact player, Boucher said, "We are going to have to learn. It is a great innovation; I have no problem with the changing of the teams after the toss. It will be a level playing field after the toss if you lose, especially in India, where there is the dew factor. So you are just going to be able to adjust. But as Rohit said, you have 11 cricketers, and you will try to select the best 11 cricketers you have. The 12th player is just a bonus."

