Did you know Arun Lal's second wife Bulbul Saha and Sourav Ganguly are 'dear friends'?

Former India cricketer Arun Lal married long-time friend Bulbul Saha, a teacher by profession, at a private ceremony in Kolkata on May 2.

Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal married long-time friend Bulbul Saha, a teacher by profession, at a private ceremony in Kolkata this week. While people scramble to learn more about the ex-cricketer's 38-year-old second wife, one surprising detail that has emerged is that Bulbul and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly are actually 'dear friends'. Also read: Who is Bulbul Saha, former Indian cricketer Arun Lal's 38-year-old bride?

66-year-old Arun Lal and 38-year-old Bulbul Saha were reportedly dating each other for a while and got engaged last month. The ex-cricketer's first wife, Reena, is reportedly suffering from an illness and gave her consent for the wedding. The couple will reportedly take care of Lal's ailing first wife together.

Bulbul Saha, who is 28 years younger than Arun Lal, is a teacher at St. Paul's Mission School in Kolkata. She posted photographs of their wedding, which is said to have taken place on May 2, on her Facebook account.

A quick scroll of the teacher's Facebook timeline and one will notice a photo album titled, 'Sunday afternoon well sorted with dear friends," posted on December 14, 2020. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly features among the snaps shared.

The former Indian captain is seen wearing a yellow sweater over a blue shirt and paired with denim and sneakers. Meanwhile, Bulbul is seen wearing a blue coloured kurta with red and yellow stripes, paired with yellow salwar and red dupatta.

The location appears to be a farmhouse and apart from Bulbul and Ganguly, several other friends are seen in the photographs shared. In one photo, the 'dear friends' are also seen enjoying a bowl of ice cream together as they pose for the cameras.

The album also includes photographs of Bulbul Saha, dressed in a lime green kurta, smiling for the camera as she poses with a red flower. Another photo shows the teacher enjoying the December winter as she drapes a shawl around her head and plays with two dogs.

“Officially Mrs. Lal. Thanks to my family and friends for supporting us,” Bulbul Saha wrote on her Facebook profile this week. Social media users sent congratulatory messages to the couple.

