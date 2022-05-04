Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know Arun Lal's second wife Bulbul Saha and Sourav Ganguly are 'dear friends'?

    First Published May 4, 2022, 4:25 PM IST

    Former India cricketer Arun Lal married long-time friend Bulbul Saha, a teacher by profession, at a private ceremony in Kolkata on May 2.

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal married long-time friend Bulbul Saha, a teacher by profession, at a private ceremony in Kolkata this week. While people scramble to learn more about the ex-cricketer's 38-year-old second wife, one surprising detail that has emerged is that Bulbul and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly are actually 'dear friends'.

    Also read: Who is Bulbul Saha, former Indian cricketer Arun Lal's 38-year-old bride?

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    66-year-old Arun Lal and 38-year-old Bulbul Saha were reportedly dating each other for a while and got engaged last month. The ex-cricketer's first wife, Reena, is reportedly suffering from an illness and gave her consent for the wedding. The couple will reportedly take care of Lal's ailing first wife together.

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    Bulbul Saha, who is 28 years younger than Arun Lal, is a teacher at St. Paul's Mission School in Kolkata. She posted photographs of their wedding, which is said to have taken place on May 2, on her Facebook account.

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    A quick scroll of the teacher's Facebook timeline and one will notice a photo album titled, 'Sunday afternoon well sorted with dear friends," posted on December 14, 2020. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly features among the snaps shared.

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    The former Indian captain is seen wearing a yellow sweater over a blue shirt and paired with denim and sneakers. Meanwhile, Bulbul is seen wearing a blue coloured kurta with red and yellow stripes, paired with yellow salwar and red dupatta.

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    The location appears to be a farmhouse and apart from Bulbul and Ganguly, several other friends are seen in the photographs shared. In one photo, the 'dear friends' are also seen enjoying a bowl of ice cream together as they pose for the cameras.

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    The album also includes photographs of Bulbul Saha, dressed in a lime green kurta, smiling for the camera as she poses with a red flower. Another photo shows the teacher enjoying the December winter as she drapes a shawl around her head and plays with two dogs.

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    “Officially Mrs. Lal. Thanks to my family and friends for supporting us,” Bulbul Saha wrote on her Facebook profile this week. Social media users sent congratulatory messages to the couple.

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    The 38-year-old teacher also shared pictures of the couple's Haldi ceremony, which took place on April 24. "Gaye holud," she wrote in the caption. Here's wishing Mr and Mrs Arun Lal a happy married life.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wriddhiman Saha case: BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years-ayh

    Wriddhiman Saha case: BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans-Punjab Kings: What prompted GT skipper Hardik Pandya to bat first against PBKS?

    IPL 2022: What prompted GT skipper Hardik Pandya to bat first against PBKS?

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB-CSK bangalore-chennai Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan-Kagiso Rabada dominate to hand Gujarat 2nd season defeat against Punjab, netizens commend-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Dhawan-Rabada dominate to hand Gujarat 2nd season defeat, netizens commend

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma has her fans impressed in pink fashion-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma impresses in pink again

    Recent Stories

    Rape threats make me cry Urfi Javed opens up about cyber bullying drb

    'Rape threats make me cry' Urfi Javed opens up about cyber-bullying

    Vivo T1 Pro 5G Vivo T1 44W launched Know their specs price and colours gcw

    Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W launched; Know their specs, price and colours

    Bringing the fundamentals of art back into NFT with Phantom Zero-vpn

    Bringing the fundamentals of art back into NFT with Phantom Zero

    Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022: GSEB Class 12 results expected by May end -adt

    Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022: GSEB Class 12 results expected by May end

    Wriddhiman Saha case: BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years-ayh

    Wriddhiman Saha case: BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years

    Recent Videos

    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon