Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Bulbul Saha, former Indian cricketer Arun Lal's 38-year-old bride?

    First Published May 4, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

    Former India cricketer Arun Lal married long-time friend Bulbul Saha, a teacher by profession, at a private ceremony in Kolkata on May 2.

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal married long-time friend Bulbul Saha, a teacher by profession, at a private ceremony in Kolkata this week. The couple has been reportedly dating each other for a while and got engaged last month.

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    This is 66-year-old Arun Lal's second marriage. His first wife, Reena, is reportedly suffering from an illness and gave her consent for the wedding. The ex-cricketer and his new bride, Bulbul, will reportedly take care of Lal's ailing first wife together.

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    Bulbul Saha, who is 28 years younger than Arun Lal, is a teacher at St. Paul's Mission School in Kolkata. The 38-year-old posted photographs of their wedding, which is said to have taken place on May 2, on her Facebook account.

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    In the photos, the couple is seen enjoying the celebrations along with friends and family. The newlyweds are also seen cutting a cake and giving a peck on each other's cheeks. A few photos also showed the couple signing the marriage agreement documents.

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    “Officially Mrs. Lal. Thanks to my family and friends for supporting us,” Bulbul Saha wrote on her social media handle. Social media users sent congratulatory messages to the couple.

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    Bulbul also shared photographs of the couple's Haldi ceremony, which took place on April 24. "Gaye holud," she wrote in the caption.

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    Bulbul Saha also seems to have close ties with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. In a December 14, 2020 post, the teacher shared photos of friends and family along with the former Indian captain. "Sunday afternoon well sorted with dear friends," she wrote.

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    Apart from teaching, Bulbul Saha is also an avid baker. Her Facebook posts indicates that she is learning the art of baking and is enjoying it thoroughly.

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    The 38-year-old is also a keen traveller. From Mysore to Varanasi to London - Bulbul Saha's profile is filled with stunning photographs of her escapades.

    Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

    Arun Lal, a former Team India right-handed opening batter, is now the head coach of the Bengal Ranji team. He played 16 Tests and 13 ODIs for the country. After retirement, he dabbled his hand at cricket commentary both in English and Hindi.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB-CSK bangalore-chennai Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan-Kagiso Rabada dominate to hand Gujarat 2nd season defeat against Punjab, netizens commend-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Dhawan-Rabada dominate to hand Gujarat 2nd season defeat, netizens commend

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma has her fans impressed in pink fashion-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma impresses in pink again

    Hardik Pandya latest picture with Natasa Stankovic and Agastya gives you the family vibe-ayh

    Hardik Pandya's latest picture with Natasa Stankovic and Agastya gives you the family vibe

    Dhamaka on Debut: How Gujarat Titans have become a force to reckon with in IPL 2022?-ayh

    Dhamaka on Debut: How Gujarat Titans have become a force to reckon with in IPL 2022?

    Recent Stories

    KGF Chapter 2 Yash film creates records at regional as well as worldwide box office drb

    KGF: Chapter 2: Yash's film creates records at regional as well as worldwide box office

    IMD issues cyclone alert may pass through Odisha West Bengal coast gcw

    IMD issues cyclone alert, may pass through Odisha-West Bengal coast

    Weather update: Heatwave to return in parts of some states, Know here - adt

    Weather update: Heatwave to return in parts of some states, Know here

    Hanuman Chalisa played on loudspeakers in Mumbai MNS workers detained gcw

    Hanuman Chalisa played on loudspeakers in Mumbai; MNS workers detained

    SpiceJet aircraft issues: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slams DGCA, aviation ministry

    'Will only tragedy wake them up?': MP slams DGCA, aviation ministry over SpiceJet issues

    Recent Videos

    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon