Who is Bulbul Saha, former Indian cricketer Arun Lal's 38-year-old bride?

Former India cricketer Arun Lal married long-time friend Bulbul Saha, a teacher by profession, at a private ceremony in Kolkata on May 2.

Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal married long-time friend Bulbul Saha, a teacher by profession, at a private ceremony in Kolkata this week. The couple has been reportedly dating each other for a while and got engaged last month.

Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

This is 66-year-old Arun Lal's second marriage. His first wife, Reena, is reportedly suffering from an illness and gave her consent for the wedding. The ex-cricketer and his new bride, Bulbul, will reportedly take care of Lal's ailing first wife together.

Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

Bulbul Saha, who is 28 years younger than Arun Lal, is a teacher at St. Paul's Mission School in Kolkata. The 38-year-old posted photographs of their wedding, which is said to have taken place on May 2, on her Facebook account.

Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

In the photos, the couple is seen enjoying the celebrations along with friends and family. The newlyweds are also seen cutting a cake and giving a peck on each other's cheeks. A few photos also showed the couple signing the marriage agreement documents.

Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

“Officially Mrs. Lal. Thanks to my family and friends for supporting us,” Bulbul Saha wrote on her social media handle. Social media users sent congratulatory messages to the couple.

Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

Bulbul also shared photographs of the couple's Haldi ceremony, which took place on April 24. "Gaye holud," she wrote in the caption.

Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

Bulbul Saha also seems to have close ties with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. In a December 14, 2020 post, the teacher shared photos of friends and family along with the former Indian captain. "Sunday afternoon well sorted with dear friends," she wrote.

Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

Apart from teaching, Bulbul Saha is also an avid baker. Her Facebook posts indicates that she is learning the art of baking and is enjoying it thoroughly.

Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook

The 38-year-old is also a keen traveller. From Mysore to Varanasi to London - Bulbul Saha's profile is filled with stunning photographs of her escapades.

Image Credit: Bulbul Saha Facebook