David Warner willing to have 'honest conversation' with CA over revoking captaincy ban

David Warner was banned from captaincy since the infamous 2018 sandpaper gate. However, he is willing to talk to CA to get the ban revoked as he eyes a return to leadership duties, starting with BBL.

Explosive Australian opener David Warner is undoubtedly one of the most successful batters in world cricket across formats. Besides being a batter, he also left his mark as a decent skipper, especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having led his former franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), to its only title to date. However, he has been banned from leadership duties since 2018 following the infamous sandpaper gate during the Cape Town Test alongside then-skipper Steven Smith and Cameron Bancroft. Four years since, he has seemingly had enough and wants to return to the role in his country, as he is willing to have an "honest conversation" with Cricket Australia (CA).

"That hasn't been brought to the table. As I've said plenty of times off the record, it's upon the board to reach out to me and open their doors. Then, I can sit down and have an honest conversation with them. The board has changed since 2018 when all those sanctions were dealt with. It would be great to talk with them and see where we are," said Warner, reports ESPNCricinfo. ALSO READ: ASIA CUP T20 2022 TROPHY UNVEILED IN ABU DHABI

Warner is desperate to lead a side in the Big Bash League (BBL), as Sydney Thunder is looking out for a new skipper after Usman Khawaja moved to Brisbane Heat. Also, Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins is heavily backing Warner's ban being revoked. "I don't see why not. He's a brilliant leader. I hope so," he said recently.

