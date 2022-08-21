Asia Cup T20 2022 trophy unveiled in Abu Dhabi

The Asia Cup 2022 will be played from August 27. The event will be played in UAE, with Sri Lanka hosting in the Gulf due to economic turmoil in its island nation. Meanwhile, the trophy was unveiled on Saturday.

The Asian cricket community is set to enter the Twenty20 (T20) groove as the 2022 Asia Cup T20 will be held from August 27. The event will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hosting. Although it was supposed to be held in Sri Lanka, the ongoing economic and political turmoil in the nation has forced the competition to be shifted. It will be the second successive edition of the tournament that will be held in the Gulf, with the 2020 edition also being held in the UAE, hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Meanwhile, the event's trophy was unveiled in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

"The Asia Cup 2022 trophy was unveiled in Abu Dhabi earlier today (Friday) by His Highness, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and the Chairman Emirates Cricket Board," a statement from UAE Cricket read. Among others present at the event were Mubashshir Usmani (ECB General Secretary), Shammi Silva (SLC President), Ashley de Silva (SLC CEO), Subhan Ahmed (ECB Advisor), Thusith Perera (ACC GM) and Prabhakaran Thanraj (ACC Events and Commercial Head).

The Asia Cup will occur between August 27 and September 11 across Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium. India happens to be the seven-time defending champion. Six teams would play in the tournament, divided into groups (Group A: India, Pakistan and qualifier; Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan). Two teams from each group qualify for the semis and the final.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim and Fakhar Zaman.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan and Taskin Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk, Charith Asalanka (vc), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal and Binura Fernando.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran (vc), Afsar Zazai (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rashid Khan and Samiullah Shinwari.