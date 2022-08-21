Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup T20 2022 trophy unveiled in Abu Dhabi

    The Asia Cup 2022 will be played from August 27. The event will be played in UAE, with Sri Lanka hosting in the Gulf due to economic turmoil in its island nation. Meanwhile, the trophy was unveiled on Saturday.

    Asia Cup T20 2022 trophy unveiled in Abu Dhabi-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates, First Published Aug 21, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

    The Asian cricket community is set to enter the Twenty20 (T20) groove as the 2022 Asia Cup T20 will be held from August 27. The event will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hosting. Although it was supposed to be held in Sri Lanka, the ongoing economic and political turmoil in the nation has forced the competition to be shifted. It will be the second successive edition of the tournament that will be held in the Gulf, with the 2020 edition also being held in the UAE, hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Meanwhile, the event's trophy was unveiled in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

    "The Asia Cup 2022 trophy was unveiled in Abu Dhabi earlier today (Friday) by His Highness, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and the Chairman Emirates Cricket Board," a statement from UAE Cricket read. Among others present at the event were Mubashshir Usmani (ECB General Secretary), Shammi Silva (SLC President), Ashley de Silva (SLC CEO), Subhan Ahmed (ECB Advisor), Thusith Perera (ACC GM) and Prabhakaran Thanraj (ACC Events and Commercial Head).

    ALSO READ: IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI - Thakur, Samson ensure unassailable 2-0 lead for India, Twitter proud

    The Asia Cup will occur between August 27 and September 11 across Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium. India happens to be the seven-time defending champion. Six teams would play in the tournament, divided into groups (Group A: India, Pakistan and qualifier; Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan). Two teams from each group qualify for the semis and the final.

    Squads
    India:     Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

    ALSO READ: JHULAN GOSWAMI TO RETIRE - CHECK OUT 5 FACTS YOU MIGHT NOT KNOW ABOUT HER

    Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim and Fakhar Zaman.

    Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan and Taskin Ahmed.

    ALSO READ: 'I don't go with any particular mantra when I play the game' - Rohit Sharma

    Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk, Charith Asalanka (vc), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal and Binura Fernando.

    Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran (vc), Afsar Zazai (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rashid Khan and Samiullah Shinwari.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2022, 12:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson ensure unassailable 2-0 lead for India against Zimbabwe; Twitter proud-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Thakur, Samson ensure unassailable 2-0 lead for India, Twitter proud

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Deepak Chahar believes he's picked up from where he left 6 months ago snt

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Deepak Chahar believes he's picked up from where he left 6 months ago

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Social media lauds Shikhar Dhawan-Shubman Gill and India bowlers post 10-wicket win against Zimbabwe-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Social media lauds Dhawan-Gill and India bowlers post 10-wicket win

    New Life Loading - Is all ok between Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma? twitter reacts-ayh

    'New Life Loading….' - Is all ok between Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma?

    Recent Stories

    World Senior Citizens Day 2022 Wishes WhatsApp Facebook messages quotes to share with loved ones gcw

    World Senior Citizen's Day 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes to share with loved ones

    How does Lee Joon-gi feel about 'Duranga', Indian adaptation of 'Flower of Evil'? Korean star responds snt

    How does Lee Joon-gi feel about 'Duranga', Indian adaptation of 'Flower of Evil'? Korean star responds

    Thiruchitrambalam box office report: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's film mints Rs 36 cr in 2 days RBA

    Thiruchitrambalam box office report: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's film mints Rs 36 cr in 2 days

    Tomato flu spreading in India What are symptoms Know treatment precautionary steps gcw

    Tomato flu spreading in India; What are symptoms? Know treatment, precautionary steps

    We ve lynched 5 people says ex BJP Rajasthan MLA in viral video booked gcw

    ‘We’ve lynched 5 people,' says ex-BJP Rajasthan MLA in viral video; booked

    Recent Videos

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon