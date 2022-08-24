Asia Cup T20 2022: 'My experiences are sacred to me' - Virat Kohli breaks silence on his lean patch

Virat Kohli is back in the India side for the Asia Cup T20 2022 despite undergoing a prolonged rough phase. However, he has clarified that he wants to learn from this experience, which he feels is sacred.

Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli is not enjoying the best phase in his career right now. While he has been struggling to score runs consistently, he has not hit an international century for nearly three years now. In contrast, he is even labouring to make an impact in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His last international assignment was in England, where he again toiled to add runs to his chart. However, as he sat out for nearly a couple of months since, he believes that he has sorted things out, while he wishes to learn from this experience and considers it sacred.

Talking to Star Sports, Kohli asserted, "I know where my game stands, and you cannot run this far in your international career without being able to counter situations and conditions and different kinds of bowling. So, this is an easier phase to process for me, but I don't want to put this phase behind me. I want to learn from it and understand the core values that I have, as a sportsperson and as a human being." ALSO READ: Asia Cup T20 2022 - Shane Watson makes bold India-Pakistan match prediction

"As long as I'm ticking those boxes, I know there are ups and downs, and when I come out of this phase, I know how consistent I can be. My experiences are sacred to me. Whatever I have experienced in this phase or the past, one thing I can vouch for is that I have never valued myself more as a person," added Kohli.

Kohli recalled his struggles during the England tour and analysed, "What happened in England was a pattern, so something that I could work on and something that I had to overcome. Right now, as you rightly mentioned, there is nothing that you can point out saying that the problem is happening here." ALSO READ: Asia Cup T20 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rashid Khan - Top 5 bowlers to watch out for

