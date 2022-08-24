Asia Cup T20 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rashid Khan - Top 5 bowlers to watch out for

The 2022 Asia Cup T20 gets underway on Saturday, as the Asian teams will fight for supremacy. Being played in UAE, the bowlers would have a significant say as we present the five bowlers to watch out for.

It is the time of the year when the Asian sides buckle up and fight for supremacy, as the Asia Cup T20 2022 gets underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday. The tournament is hosted by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), having been shifted out of the island due to economic and political crises. Nevertheless, it will not prevent the players from giving their hearts out and performing at 100%, while the venue change will not make a significant difference. In the meantime, the wickets in the Gulf would greatly aid the bowlers, as we present the five bowlers to watch out for.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Being played in the Twenty20 format, veteran Indian seamer would be one of the Indians to watch out for, having claimed 73 wickets in 72 matches at an economy of 6.93, including a fifer. Also, with prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah missing out, the onus would heavily be upon him, while the UAE track would suit his seam bowling. Also, he has been impressive this year, bagging 20 from 17 at 6.84. ALSO READ: WASIM AKRAM - 'TO COMPARE BABAR AZAM WITH VIRAT KOHLI AT THIS STAGE IS TOO EARLY'

Rashid Khan

The Afghan leg-spinner is someone who barely needs any introduction. Having established himself as one of the prime T20 spinners, he is the highest-ranked Asian spinner in the ICC T20I Rankings. Also, having consistently impacted in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other domestic T20 tournaments in Asia, he would be pressing to deliver in the Gulf.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Another lad from India who is sure to be in the spotlight would be leg-spinner Chahal. In the present side, he is the most successful bowler in the format, having grabbed 79 from 62 at 8.1, including a five-for. Also, his daring offence gives him the edge as the batters tend to go big against his soft yet deadly leg-spins, giving away their wickets. ALSO READ: Asia Cup T20 2022 - Rahul Dravid tests COVID positive, trip to UAE delayed

Wanindu Hasaranga

The Sri Lankan leg-spinner has been on a roll in the format since last year, while he attracted a lucrative contract in the IPL 2022 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where he was enormously impactful. Claiming 62 from just 38 at 6.61 proves that he is consistently churning out the wickets and somewhat follows the same tactic as Chahal. He could be Lanka's guardian angel in the competition this term.

