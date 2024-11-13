Sanju Samson solidifies opener role in T20 cricket, says Dinesh Karthik

Sanju Samson's stellar century in the first T20 against South Africa has solidified his position as an opener in T20 cricket, according to Dinesh Karthik. Samson's impressive form, including back-to-back centuries, showcases his technical skills and composure, making him a key player for India.

Malayali cricket star Sanju Samson has caught the spotlight again with an impressive century in the first T20 match against South Africa in Durban. Sanju scored a blistering 107 runs off just 50 balls, smashing seven fours and ten sixes. This performance not only marked his second consecutive century in T20s but also made him the first Indian player to achieve back-to-back hundreds in the format. Previously, he had scored a century in the final T20 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, earning widespread praise.

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik recently weighed in on Sanju’s achievements, stating that Sanju has now cemented his place as an opener in T20 cricket. “I think Sanju has secured his spot as an opener. In this format, we’ll likely see Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju as the opening pair for a while. He’s made several technical adjustments, focusing on skills suited for T20, especially on hitting sixes,” Karthik said.



Karthik further elaborated on Sanju's technique by sharing an instance from the game against South Africa. He described how Sanju displayed remarkable composure against South African spinner Keshav Maharaj. "In that match, Sanju stepped out but couldn’t gauge the length perfectly. Instead of panicking, he waited for the slower ball and sent it over the covers for a six. That calmness and timing under pressure are special skills," Karthik explained.

Sanju’s recent streak of form includes a remarkable 111 off 47 balls against Bangladesh in the third T20, where he hit 11 boundaries and eight sixes, including five sixes in a single over. However, he had a rare misstep with a duck in the second T20 against South Africa.

