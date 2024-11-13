Sanju Samson solidifies opener role in T20 cricket, says Dinesh Karthik

Sanju Samson's stellar century in the first T20 against South Africa has solidified his position as an opener in T20 cricket, according to Dinesh Karthik. Samson's impressive form, including back-to-back centuries, showcases his technical skills and composure, making him a key player for India.

Sanju Samson solidifies opener role in T20 cricket says Dinesh Karthik vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 3:58 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 3:58 PM IST

Malayali cricket star Sanju Samson has caught the spotlight again with an impressive century in the first T20 match against South Africa in Durban. Sanju scored a blistering 107 runs off just 50 balls, smashing seven fours and ten sixes. This performance not only marked his second consecutive century in T20s but also made him the first Indian player to achieve back-to-back hundreds in the format. Previously, he had scored a century in the final T20 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, earning widespread praise.

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik recently weighed in on Sanju’s achievements, stating that Sanju has now cemented his place as an opener in T20 cricket. “I think Sanju has secured his spot as an opener. In this format, we’ll likely see Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju as the opening pair for a while. He’s made several technical adjustments, focusing on skills suited for T20, especially on hitting sixes,” Karthik said.

IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson reveals doubting ability after failures; credits SKY, Gambhir for comeback

Karthik further elaborated on Sanju's technique by sharing an instance from the game against South Africa. He described how Sanju displayed remarkable composure against South African spinner Keshav Maharaj. "In that match, Sanju stepped out but couldn’t gauge the length perfectly. Instead of panicking, he waited for the slower ball and sent it over the covers for a six. That calmness and timing under pressure are special skills," Karthik explained.

Sanju’s recent streak of form includes a remarkable 111 off 47 balls against Bangladesh in the third T20, where he hit 11 boundaries and eight sixes, including five sixes in a single over. However, he had a rare misstep with a duck in the second T20 against South Africa.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Border Gavaskar Trophy: BCCI rubbishes Australian media's claim, says practice session at Perth 'open to all' snt

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: BCCI rubbishes Australian media's claim, says practice session at Perth 'open to all'

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Brett Lee advises out-of-form Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to hit 'reset button' (WATCH) snt

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Brett Lee advises out-of-form Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to hit 'reset button' (WATCH)

IPL 2025 KL Rahul breaks silence over leaving LSG eyes respectful environment in next team vkp

IPL 2025: KL Rahul breaks silence over leaving LSG, eyes respectful environment in next team

India Pakistan deadlock over Champions Trophy 2025: How much money PCB can lose if event is moved or postponed snt

India-Pakistan deadlock over Champions Trophy 2025: How much money PCB can lose if event is moved or postponed

Shami returns for Bengal vs MP Ranji Trophy after 1-year hiatus, fans hope for BGT comeback against Australia snt

Shami returns for Bengal vs MP Ranji Trophy after 1-year hiatus, fans hope for BGT comeback against Australia

Recent Stories

Ever wondered what a 1986 laptop looked like? Viral video of vintage tech stuns Internet (WATCH) shk

Ever wondered what a 1986 laptop looked like? Viral video of vintage tech stuns Internet (WATCH)

Ananya Panday Bikini Photos Controversy Dubai Vacation Instagram RBA

Ananya Panday's bikini photos Spark Online Controversy

Anjali Birla Wedding Om Birla Daughter Marries Anish Rajani RBA

Who is Anjali Birla? Meet Om Birla's son-in-law Anish Rajani

Anjali Birla Wedding Om Birla Daughter Marries Anish Rajani RBA

Who is Anjali Birla? Meet Om Birla's son-in-law Anish Rajani

Pushkar Fair 2024: Meet world's most expensive horse worth Rs 11cr RBA

Pushkar Fair 2024: Meet world's most expensive horse worth Rs 11cr

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon