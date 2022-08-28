Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Rohit, Kohli and other Team India members speak on the occasion

The 2022 Asia Cup T20 will be headlined by the India-Pakistan tie in Dubai on Sunday. With the intensity and stakes high, here’s what Rohit Sharma, Virat Koli and other Team India members feel.

Image credit: Getty

The stage is set for an epic battle as arch-rivals India and Pakistan will clash head-on in the Asia Cup T20 2022 Game 2 in their Group A engagement at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The last time both sides met was last year during the ICC T20 World Cup at the same venue, and the latter had crushed the former by ten wickets. While the Men in Blue would be determined for payback, the Men in Green would be desperate to carry the same momentum into this tie and pile misery on their rival. In the meantime, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli, and other Indians presented their views ahead of this clash, reports ANI.

Image credit: Getty

Rohit: “First game [is] on 28th. We will try to be in the present. Preparation-wise, we will not be short. We are not looking at the opposition at all. What we need to achieve as a group is more important than the opposition. We must consider this another opponent we want to beat and do well against. It is going to be challenging, no doubt. We will have to be up for it.” ALSO READ: ASIA CUP T20 2022, IND VS PAK - RAHUL DRAVID JOINS TEAM INDIA AFTER RECOVERING FROM COVID

Image credit: Getty

Virat Kohli: “Of course, the environment outside can pull you in. But, you can enjoy and get excited about it until you get into the park. Then, it is the usual business for you.”

Image credit: Getty

Suryakumar Yadav: “All our preparations and routines reflect on the ground. When I go on the ground, it stays the same. I try to stay in my zone and play the game.” ALSO READ: ASIA CUP T20 2022 - WHY NIT-SRINAGAR HAS BARRED STUDENTS FROM WATCHING IND VS PAK MATCH IN GROUPS?

Image credit: Getty

Rishabh Pant: “As a player, we try only one thing, to give our 100 per cent. There is a lot of pressure and expectations.”

Image credit: Getty