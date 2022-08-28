Asia Cup T20 2022: Why NIT-Srinagar has barred students from watching IND vs PAK match in groups?

India and Pakistan will clash in the 2022 Asia Cup T20 in Dubai on Sunday. Meanwhile, amid fear of clashes, the NIT-Srinagar has barred its students from watching the tie in groups and avoid engaging on social media.

Image credit: Getty

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar has requested its students not to observe the high-voltage India-Pakistan Asia Cup T20 2022 cricket match on Sunday in groups or post anything relevant on social media platforms. The notice for the same was issued by the dean of the student's welfare. The institute administration has urged the students to stay in their allotted rooms during the contest.

"Students know a cricket series involving various nations is happening in the Dubai International Stadium. Students are hereby directed to take sports as a game and not create indiscipline in the institute/hostel. During Sunday's game, the students have been mandated to stay in their assigned rooms, besides barring other students from entering their rooms and watching the match in groups," the notice from NIT read. ALSO READ: ASIA CUP 2022, INDIA VS PAKISTAN PREVIEW - WILL MEN IN BLUE SETTLE SCORES WITH BABAR AZAM AND CO?

"If there is a group of students watching the match in a particular room, then the students to whom that particular room is allotted will be debarred from the institute hostel accommodation, and a fine of at least ₹5,000 will be imposed on all the students involved," the NIT added.

