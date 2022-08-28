Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Why NIT-Srinagar has barred students from watching IND vs PAK match in groups?

    First Published Aug 28, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

    India and Pakistan will clash in the 2022 Asia Cup T20 in Dubai on Sunday. Meanwhile, amid fear of clashes, the NIT-Srinagar has barred its students from watching the tie in groups and avoid engaging on social media.

    Image credit: Getty

    The National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar has requested its students not to observe the high-voltage India-Pakistan Asia Cup T20 2022 cricket match on Sunday in groups or post anything relevant on social media platforms. The notice for the same was issued by the dean of the student's welfare. The institute administration has urged the students to stay in their allotted rooms during the contest.

    Image credit: Getty

    "Students know a cricket series involving various nations is happening in the Dubai International Stadium. Students are hereby directed to take sports as a game and not create indiscipline in the institute/hostel. During Sunday's game, the students have been mandated to stay in their assigned rooms, besides barring other students from entering their rooms and watching the match in groups," the notice from NIT read. 

    ALSO READ: ASIA CUP 2022, INDIA VS PAKISTAN PREVIEW - WILL MEN IN BLUE SETTLE SCORES WITH BABAR AZAM AND CO?

    Image credit: Getty

    "If there is a group of students watching the match in a particular room, then the students to whom that particular room is allotted will be debarred from the institute hostel accommodation, and a fine of at least ₹5,000 will be imposed on all the students involved," the NIT added.

    Image credit: Getty

    The students have also been demanded to avoid publishing any content related to the game on social media platforms. Likewise, they have also been advised not to come out of the hostel rooms during or after the contest. In 2016, conflicts broke out at the institute between overseas and local students after India's defeat to the Windies in the ICC T20 World Cup semis, which led to NIT's closure for days.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, when, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Asia Cup T20 2022, SL vs AFG: Elegant Afghanistan outclasses Sri Lanka; netizens dazed-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, SL vs AFG: Elegant Afghanistan outclasses Sri Lanka; netizens dazed

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli admits being 'mentally down'; reveals didn't touch bat for month SNT

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Virat Kohli admits being 'mentally down'; reveals didn't touch bat for month

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and other Indians catch up with Pakistani players in Dubai (WATCH)-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Kohli, Rahul, Pant and other Indians catch up with Pakistani players in Dubai (WATCH)

    Irfan Pathan shares bad experience with Vistara staff-ayh

    Irfan Pathan shares 'bad experience' with Vistara staff

    Recent Stories

    Sonali Phogat death case: Goa police arrest drug dealer, 5 arrests in 2 cases so far AJR

    Sonali Phogat death case: Goa police arrest drug dealer, 5 arrests in 2 cases so far

    Man snatches his girlfriend's mobile; what happens next will leave you baffled - gps

    Man snatches his girlfriend's mobile; what happens next will leave you baffled

    After LEAKED MMS controversy Anjali Arora flaunts her SEXY body in her latest Instagram post RBA

    After LEAKED MMS controversy Anjali Arora flaunts her SEXY body in her latest Instagram post (PICTURES)

    Pakistan floods: Officials issue 'very high' level warning, death toll tops 1,000 AJR

    Pakistan floods: Officials issue 'very high' level warning, death toll tops 1,000

    Twin towers demolition: Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to remain closed today. Check timings and other details AJR

    Twin towers demolition: Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to remain closed today. Check timings and other details

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Video Icon
    Watch IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets join RAAF Pitch Black 2022 missions

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon