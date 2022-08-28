Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Rahul Dravid joins Team India after recovering from COVID

India and Pakistan are all set to collide in Asia Cup T20 2022 in Dubai on Sunday. Meanwhile, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid has recovered from COVID and has joined the Indian side ahead of the clash.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has come out with a negative test for COVID-19, nearly a week after testing positive, which led to his delay in departure for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for India's 2022 Asia Cup T20 commitment. As a result, he is now set to join the Indian side ahead of its highly-anticipated opening game against arch-rival Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, having fully recovered from the infection. The former was momentarily replaced as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman as the Men in Blue's acting head coach.

After returning positive in the test on August 23, Dravid underwent isolation in his home. Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah released a statement stating that the Indian head coach had mild symptoms.

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted before the team's departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022," stated Shah.

