    Asia Cup 2023: India refuse to travel to Pakistan - Reports

    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 2:55 PM IST

    India has denied travelling to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup. It has raised doubts over the status of the event and the hosts. It remains to be seen if ACC will move the competition out of Pakistan.

    In what comes as a setback for Asian cricket, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), India will not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. As a result, it has raised doubts over the event's status, especially regarding the tournament's host nation. The development came in on Tuesday during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as secretary Jay Shah informed that the competition would have to be played at a neutral venue if India was to feature in it. He told the board members that the two countries could not travel to India or Pakistan to play cricket (barring the World Cups).

    As per ESPNCricinfo, the ACC is yet to take the final call on the venue of the Asia Cup 2023. India has not toured Pakistan since 2006 and has not played bilateral cricket since 2012 due to strained diplomatic relations. ACC and International Cricket Council (ICC) events are the only places where the two sides play against each other.

    The last meeting between India and Pakistan was during the Asia Cup last month, where the two faced off twice, with both winning apiece. Their next clash is scheduled during the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, where they will be playing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

