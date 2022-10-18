ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav to David Miller - 5 batters to watch out

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is underway in Australia. Despite the track Down Under assisting mainly pace bowlers, it can still produce a run feast, as we present the five batters who can light up the event.

The world is currently feeling the Twenty20 (T20) fever, as the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup is happening in Australia, with the hosts being the one-time defending champion. The tracks in Down Under are known to be fiery, fast and bouncy. However, it would not always be the case, as, on some occasions, it also assists that batters, as there have been numerous top-scoring T20I ties in Australia. One would need long levers to clear the extended boundaries in Australia, but count these five men to make a meaningful mark with the bat during the tournament. All five are in distinct phases of their career, and with their execution over the last 12 months, they have already shown what they can do over the next couple of weeks.

Suryakumar Yadav (India)

After making his overdue India debut in March 2021, the 32-year-old Suryakumar has established himself as the team's number-one batter in the shortest format. The batter has all shots in the book (besides inventing some of his own) and has an envious record. He has scored nine half-centuries and a ton in 34 Twenty20 Internationals (T20I) at a staggering strike rate of 176.81. India will be hoping his dazzling run continues in the ICC showpiece, and he provides the team with the extra 15-20 run cushion that it might need to cover up for a not-so-inspiring bowling lineup. The intrepid batter would be fired up to enact on the big stage, having not done rectitude to his rare skills in the previous edition 12 months ago. His confidence must be sky-high going into the tournament, having busted three 50s in his last four T20Is. ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - SURESH RAINA FEELS INDIA WILL BE TITLE FAVOURITE IF IT MANAGES TO DO THIS

David Miller (South Africa)

The 33-year-old has taken a while to realise the whole prospect of his power game, but he has been South Africa's beaut player over the last 12 months. The southpaw seems to have taken his game to the next level, which was first apparent in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year. He enjoyed his best-ever season, scoring 481 runs at an average of 68.71 for eventual champion Gujarat Titans (GT). He has carried that shape into international cricket, and in the recent series in India, he created an unforgettable 106-run knock off 47 balls, albeit in a losing cause. If he continues to finish games as he has of late, he will go a long way in South Africa's bid for its maiden international title.

Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan)

This Pakistani all-rounder has not only kept things chummy with his left-arm spin since the Asia Cup last month, but he has also made a couple of match-winning grants with the bat. Skipper Babar Azam has been using him as a stupefaction package in the middle order, and Nawaz has not disappointed. His knock of 42 off 25 deliveries took the game away from India during the 2022 Asia Cup before lifting the team out of a dangerous position, coming up with a 22-ball 38 at number four to win the tri-series final versus New Zealand last week. His assistance with the ball can't be ignored too. In 48 T20Is, he has claimed 44 wickets with an outstanding economy of 7.38. ALSO WATCH: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022, IND VS PAK - KOHLI, BABAR PRACTICE BATTING TOGETHER IN THE NETS

Tim David (Australia)

The quintessential T20 nomad, the Singapore-born David broke into the Australian side after depicting his six-hitting prowess in leagues worldwide. The 6 feet and 5 inches batter, who has never played First-Class cricket, fetched a handsome ₹8.25 crore contract from record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of IPL 2022. It indicated how much his stock has risen in the last year. If Australia is to defend its T20WC title at home, David will be foreseen to finish games alongside wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade. David crashed a 27-ball 54 versus India in Hyderabad in his debut series for Australia last month. He followed it up with a couple of 40s against the Windies and England at home, setting him up pleasingly for the T20WC. When in full flow, no boundary is long enough for the 26-year-old.

