Cannes Film Festival 2024: Kiara Advani stuns at Women in Cinema gala

Kiara Advani dazzles at Cannes, captivating the spotlight with her chic ensembles and gracious presence at the Red Sea Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala

Image credits: Instagram

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani shines at Cannes, donning a chic off-shoulder gown for the Red Sea Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala

Image credits: Instagram

Kiara Advani

The actress exudes elegance in a pink and black silk ensemble, accentuated by a statement diamond necklace

Image credits: Instagram

Kiara Advani

Kiara expresses gratitude for the honor, calling the experience "humble" and marking nearly a decade in her career

Image credits: Instagram

Kiara Advani

Her Cannes wardrobe showcases diversity, ranging from a vibrant orange bodycon to a sophisticated ivory satin dress

Image credits: Instagram

Kiara Advani

Kiara's fashion choices resonate on the global stage, representing India with poise and style

Image credits: Instagram

Kiara Advani

Kiara's presence underscores the celebration of women's achievements in the entertainment industry at Cannes

Image credits: Instagram

Kiara Advani

The Bollywood star embraced simplicity in makeup, allowing her outfits to command attention

Image credits: Instagram

Kiara Advani

A bevy of Bollywood celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari attended the event

Image credits: Instagram
