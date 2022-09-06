Asia Cup 2022: Avesh Khan ruled out of tournament remainder with illness, Deepak Chahar comes in

India seems to be struggling in the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2022. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan has been ruled out of the competition remainder due to fever-related illness, while Deepak Chahar will be his replacement.

Indian pacer Avesh Khan has been ruled out of the 2022 Asia Cup remainder due to a fever-related illness. A senior BCCI official confirmed the development on Tuesday. Meanwhile, seamer Deepak Chahar, who remained on standby for the tournament, has been drafted in.

"Avesh has a fever, and he also has sinus-related problems which have escalated post-illness. He will not be able to participate further in the tournament [Asia Cup]. Deepak Chahar is already there and will be drafted in the main squad," the BCCI source was quoted saying on conditions of anonymity. ALSO READ: ASIA CUP 2022, IND VS PAK - ARSHDEEP FINDS SUPPORT FROM TENDULKAR FOR DROPPED-CATCH TROLL

Avesh has been in poor shape since the tour of the West Indies, and the Indian team management's concerns grew after he was smacked for 50-plus runs by Hong Kong batters. He was ruled out of the Pakistan game because of fever, but head coach Rahul Dravid had hoped for him to get fit for the remaining matches.

With Avesh's sinusitis troubles arising, the medical team had no option but to rule him out. However, in Chahar, India has a very potent bowler who can swing and has a knack for claiming wickets, especially during the Powerplay (PP) overs. He later made a comeback on the Zimbabwe tour, playing a couple of One-Day Internationals (ODIs). ALSO READ: 'Hardik Pandya is probably the best all-rounder in the world in T20 cricket' - Ricky Ponting

