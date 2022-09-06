Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Arshdeep finds support from Tendulkar for dropped-catch troll

    It was a nail-biting encounter for Team India against arch-rival Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 tie at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, as the former lost the tie by five wickets with a ball to spare. The match saw a unique moment when during the 18th over of the Pakistan chase, Arshdeep Singh dropped a dolly catch, which somewhat resulted in the tide turning in Pakistan's favour. After the match, Arshdeep was subject to brutal trolling on social media, with many calling him a 'Khalistani'. Many Indian cricketers supported the 23-year-old pacer, while legendary former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also backed the Punjab lad.

    Taking to his Twitter handle, Tendulkar wrote, "Every athlete representing the country gives their best and plays for the nation always. They need our constant support & remember, that in sports you win some & you lose some. Let's keep cricket or any other sport free from personal attacks. @arshdeepsinghh, keep working hard, and give the best reply by performing on the field. I am keenly following you. My best wishes."

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK - Arshdeep receives backing from Punjab leaders for dropped-catch troll

    Arshdeep is not the first lad to get trolled during an India-Pakistan game. Last year, during their clash at the same venue in the ICC T20 World Cup, seamer Mohammed Shami was expensive, while he received hatred from the netizens, with some targeting his religion. Recently, Shami also came out in Arshdeep's support.

    Shami shared a story on his Instagram handle, which was captioned, "Don't worry, Arshdeep. We are with you. Focus on your upcoming game, don't look and listen to them." Later, he told Times Now, "They are only living to troll us and have nothing else to do. They don't say you took a good catch when we perform well but will troll us?"

