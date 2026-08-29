Rajasthan has mandated that all RGHS prescriptions be personally signed by empanelled doctors to ensure accountability. This move aims to curb unverified slips. Additionally, the state suspended 215 pharmacies for failing to provide medicines.

New Rules to Bolster RGHS Prescription Accountability

The Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Gayatri Rathore stated that important instructions have been issued to ensure the credibility and accountability of medical consultations and prescriptions issued under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS). She noted that investigations revealed instances where beneficiaries' prescriptions or slips were being prepared and signed by Junior Residents or other staff members, without verification or authentication by the concerned RGHS-empanelled Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP).

Rathore stated that under the new instructions, it is mandatory for every RGHS prescription to be personally examined, verified, and authenticated with the signature and seal of the concerned empanelled doctor.

RGHS Project Officer Nidhi Patel explained that while assistance may be sought for preparing prescriptions, recording clinical details, or data entry in accordance with institutional rules, the ultimate responsibility for the patient's clinical findings, diagnosis, prescribed medicines, tests, and treatment rests solely with the concerned empanelled doctor. She clarified that the new instructions explicitly prohibit any other person from signing or authenticating a prescription on behalf of the concerned doctor.

Patel stated that prescriptions not duly verified and authenticated by the concerned doctor cannot be considered compliant with the rules during the scrutiny and reimbursement of RGHS claims; consequently, appropriate action may be taken in accordance with RGHS guidelines and the terms of empanelment. All hospitals empanelled under RGHS have been instructed to ensure immediate and strict compliance with these directives.

215 Pharmacies Suspended for Service Failures

Earlier on Wednesday, the Rajasthan government temporarily suspended the Transaction Management System (TMS) of 215 private pharmacies under RGHS for allegedly failing to provide medicines to beneficiaries or to operate under the scheme for nearly two months.

The action was taken following directions from Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar to ensure timely availability of medicines to RGHS beneficiaries.

The Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) had said that the medicine distribution system under RGHS is being continuously monitored. Pharmacies that had not provided medicines for an extended period were issued show-cause notices and given an opportunity to submit explanations. She said the TMS of the pharmacies was suspended after their responses were found unsatisfactory or they failed to reply to the notices.

The highest number of actions was taken in Jaipur, where the TMS of 39 pharmacies were suspended. (ANI)