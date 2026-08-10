Tamil Nadu will ban devotees from carrying mobile phones inside major temples from September 1. The HR&CE Department has directed temples to provide phone storage facilities for ₹5 and prohibit photography, videos, selfies and reels inside temple premises.

Devotees visiting major temples across Tamil Nadu will have to leave their mobile phones at designated storage counters from September 1, following new directions issued by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department. The move aims to prevent photography, video recording and social media content creation inside temple premises while preserving the sanctity and peaceful atmosphere of places of worship.

The department has directed temple authorities to strictly enforce the mobile phone restriction and make arrangements for devotees to safely deposit their devices before entering the temple premises.

Mobile Phones Prohibited Inside Major Temples

Under the latest instructions, devotees will not be permitted to carry mobile phones inside major temples in Tamil Nadu. The department has also prohibited the use of phones to take photographs or record videos of deities within temple premises.

The restrictions extend to reels, selfies, short videos and other forms of recording intended for social media platforms.

Temple authorities have also been instructed not to permit photographs or video recordings involving VIPs, public figures or film personalities inside temple premises.

₹5 Fee For Mobile Phone Storage

To facilitate the implementation of the new rule, temples have been directed to establish secure storage facilities at their entrances. Devotees will be required to deposit their mobile phones at these counters before entering.

According to the circular, a uniform fee of ₹5 per mobile phone can be collected for the storage service. Temple authorities must issue receipts for the payment through the Integrated Temple Management System (ITMS).

Order Based On Madras High Court Direction

The HR&CE Department said the latest instructions were issued in accordance with an order passed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on December 2, 2022.

The department had previously issued circulars directing temples to prevent devotees from carrying mobile phones inside their premises and to provide secure facilities for storing the devices.

However, the latest circular noted that some devotees continued to use mobile phones inside temples to photograph deities, take selfies, record videos and create reels for social media.

Temples To Display Warning Boards

The department has directed temple authorities to clearly communicate the restriction to devotees. Boards stating that mobile phones are prohibited must be installed at temple entrances and other prominent locations outside the premises.

The restriction must also be announced through public address systems so that devotees are aware of the rule before entering.

Move Aims To Preserve Temple Atmosphere

According to the department, the continued use of mobile phones for photography, video recording and social media content has affected the peaceful and spiritual environment inside temples.

The new measures are intended to reduce such activities, prevent inconvenience to other devotees and help maintain the sanctity of major temples across Tamil Nadu.