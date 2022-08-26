Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Xiaomi to ship Redmi Note 11 SE phone without a charger? Here's what we know

    Xiaomi could offer its new Redmi Note 11 series smartphone in India without a charger in box as per the details shared on the company's website. The charger has mainly been dropped by companies like Apple, Samsung, and even Google; most recently, Samsung did it with its mid-range Galaxy A series phone.

    Xiaomi is the latest brand to ditch the charger in the box for its smartphones, even when the company is pushing its levels of charging speed in the industry. On August 26, the business will introduce the Redmi Note 11 SE smartphone in India, and it appears that the unit won't come with a charger. The Xiaomi website already lists the phone's specifications, and if you scroll down to the section under "Contents in the Box," you'll see that the charger and USB C cable are included there.

    However, it feels unjust for Xiaomi to omit providing the charger, especially with the Redmi smartphone. This company has spoken about improving its charging technology, and even its mid-range Redmi phones now offer 67W fast charging. 

    It's likely that Xiaomi believes that the majority of Indian families already have a Xiaomi charger, and it could be looking at methods to lessen e-waste in the nation. However, the business is taking a major risk here, especially because the Redmi Note 11 SE's battery specs state that 33W fast charging is supported.

    Customers will be need to purchase an extra charger, which they may do through Xiaomi or other independent companies. And it will be interesting to see whether Xiaomi can somehow pass on to the user the expense of not included a charger with the Redmi Note 11 SE.

