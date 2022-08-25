Redmi Note 11SE set to launch on August 26; 5 reasons why you should buy it

Redmi has announced that the handset will go on the first sale in India on August 31. It will come in four colour variant – Thunder Purple, Cosmic White, Shadow Black, & Bifrost Blue.

The Redmi Note 11SE will be made available on August 26 in India. Through its official Twitter account, the business announced the debut. Xiaomi established a special page for the Redmi Note 11SE before the launch event and included all the details. The smartphone and the Redmi Note 10S are quite similar. On August 31, it will be available for purchase on Mi.com and Flipkart. Here is all the information you require.

Display and other details: The 6.43-inch AMOLED screen on the Redmi Note 11SE features Full HD+ resolution and a maximum brightness of 1,100nits. It has a quad back camera system and a punch-hole display. Whether the display supports a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate is presently unknown. The phone's water and dust resistance rating is IP53.

Under the hood: A 4G processor called the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset is located within the device. Given that Pixel smartphones have already begun receiving the most recent Android 13 OS upgrade, it is likely that the gadget will launch with Android 12 out of the box. Both the twin speakers and the 3.5mm headphone port are certified for Hi-Res Audio.

Camera for photography: There is a quad rear camera configuration for photography. There are four cameras on it: a 2-megapixel macro camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 64-megapixel wide-angle camera. The camera app has functions including 64MP mode, AI portrait, and night mode, among others. A 13-megapixel selfie camera is located on the front.

Battery & rapid charging: Battery capacity for the Redmi Note 11SE is 5,000mAh. 33W rapid charging is supported by the business.

Pricing and colours: The Redmi Note 11 SE is anticipated to be in the sub-Rs 20,000 pricing range. This is only a forecast. On August 31, the cost will be made public. Three versions of the forthcoming Redmi phone will be unveiled: 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It will come in four colour variant – Thunder Purple, Cosmic White, Shadow Black, & Bifrost Blue.