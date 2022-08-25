Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 14 official launch date announced; Here's what you can expect from launch

    Apple is going to announce the new iPhone 14 lineup, and is also expected to bring the new Apple Watch Series 8 and most likely the new iPads as well. This year's event will once again be broadcast online, and the renowned Apple Park will serve as the location for the live broadcast.

    Apple iPhone 14 official launch date announced Here s what you can expect from launch
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

    We now have a debut date for the iPhone 14 series from Apple for the following month. The majority of rumours said that Apple will hold its next event on September 7 this year, and the actual invitation confirms this. This year's event will once again be broadcast online, and the renowned Apple Park will serve as the location for the live broadcast. Anyone may access the video by visiting Apple's YouTube website or the event page to stream it.

    The phrase "Far out" on the media invite might signify something, but the glitter surrounding the Apple logo suggests that new items will be revealed at this event. From 10:00 AM Pacific Time (10:30 PM IST), the Apple iPhone 14 series launch event will begin.

    Also Read | 5 reasons to buy Samsung Galaxy A53 5G after phone sees a price drop

    Apple may also show us three new iPad models in addition to the new iPhone 14 series, which might include up to four different versions. Also to be anticipated is the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8, which is anticipated to receive a new Pro model this year.

    Apple will release four versions as part of the iPhone 14 series: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Rumors suggest that this year's new Apple A16 Bionic processor will only be available in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

    On the other hand, it is rumoured that the Apple iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will have a modified version of the Apple A15 Bionic technology from the previous year. A brand-new 10th iPad, the most cheap in the series, as well as a new iPad Pro model with an M2 processor may be included in the iPad range. The event will also give us more details about the iOS 16, watchOS 8 and even the iPadOS 16 version which has been delayed.

    Also Read | Apple iPad 10th generation likely to have Touch ID in power button

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 12:17 PM IST
