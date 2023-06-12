Xiaomi Pad 6 to launch on June 13: Here's what you can expect from OnePlus Pad rival

Xiaomi Pad 6 launch is set for June 13 in India. The Pad 6 may be considered as Xiaomi’s answer to the OnePlus Pad which has been getting rave reviews for its attractive hardware and affordable pricing.

Xiaomi Pad 6 launch is set for June 13 in India. The Pad 5 was Xiaomi's first tablet in India in seven years, and the Pad 6 is a follow-up to that model. It was launched in China in April, alongside a “pro” model which is presumably not coming to India. The Pad 6 might be seen as Xiaomi's response to the OnePlus Pad, which has drawn praise for its appealing hardware and reasonable price.

Here's what you can expect:

The 11-inch Xiaomi Pad 6 offered in China has a 2.8K LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 550nits. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ are supported by the panel. You have screen protection made of Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Also Read | Google Pixel 8 series camera details leaked! Here's what you can expect

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 CPU and an 8,840mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability are found inside. The tablet has two cameras: an 8MP front-facing camera and a 13MP primary camera on the back. Software called MIUI 14 that is based on Android 13 is in charge.

Xiaomi also offers a customised keyboard and pen for the Xiaomi Pad 6 in China, and based on the company's hype-reel for India, it is almost probable that those products will be made available there as well. Some of the Xiaomi Pad 6's standout features are highlighted on the tablet's dedicated product listing page, including compatibility for the company's second-generation smart pen stylus and a thin (6.51mm) and light (490g) all-metal construction.

Also Read | iPhone 13 available for Rs 21,050 on Flipkart; Check out AMAZING deal to buy Apple smartphone

Xiaomi Pad 6 price

The 6GB/128GB edition of the Xiaomi Pad 6 is available for CNY 1,999 (about Rs 23,100) in China. The entry-level 8GB/128GB model costs CNY 2,099 (about Rs 24,250), while the most expensive 8GB/256GB model costs CNY 2,399 (approximately Rs 27,700). For comparison, the 6GB/128GB version of the Pad 5 priced Rs 26,999, while the 6GB/25GB variant ran you Rs 28,999. Both have had their prices reduced by up to Rs 1,000 in anticipation of the Xiaomi Pad 6's arrival in India.

The affordable Redmi Buds 4 Active wireless earphones will be available alongside the Xiaomi Pad 6. Keep checking back for updates.

Also Read | Kairan Quazi: Meet 14-year-old boy hired by Elon Musk to join SpaceX as an engineer