    Tecno Pova 5 Pro to sport Nothing Phone-type rear RGB lights?

    The Tecno Pova 5 Pro launching next month with RGB lights. It borrows the concept of Nothing phone, but features a different design. The new Tecno phone seems to have a dual camera setup at the back.

    Tecno Pova 5 Pro to sport Nothing Phone type rear RGB lights
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 4:53 PM IST

    As the LED backlit design of the Nothing Phone has drawn a broad audience, it appears that other manufacturers are now investigating the same to provide consumers with a better experience on their phones. According to leaks, the Infinix GT series phone will have a glass back that is semi-transparent and has an LED strip. Similarly, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is now launching in India with LED backlit design, but with RGB lights. It uses the same idea as the Nothing phone but has a different look.

    According to reports, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro will be shown next month. A teaser for the item has also been posted on Amazon's website, indicating that it will be available shortly. Although the precise launch date has not yet been disclosed. According to the teaser, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro will include LED lights on the back panel to provide consumers a unique experience.

    The RGB backlit design is known as Arc Interface by the business. According to reports, the LED lights will serve as a notification system for consumers, blinking when the phone receives a call. If there is an incoming call, several hues will be shown. In comparison to what we saw on the Nothing phone, the design is much different.

    The new Tecno phone appears to feature two cameras on the back, and there is a strip of rough surface on the back panel, which may be for better grip. The RGB lights on the rear are cool, but it's unclear if the manufacturer will provide options for customising the LED lighting. There is currently no information available on the pricing range that the business intends to target with the new Tecno Pova 5 Pro.  It is being that the device will come with support for fast charging tech and a massive battery. The Tecno Pova 5 Pro will be available for purchase through Amazon.

