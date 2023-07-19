Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oppo K11 5G to launch in China on July 25; Key specifications, colours, price teased

    Oppo K11 5G is set to launch in China on July 25 as a successor to the Oppo K10 5G, which was unveiled in April 2022. It will launch in Glacier Blue and Moon Shadow Gray colour options.

    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

    Oppo K11 5G is set to launch in China on July 25 as a successor to the Oppo K10 5G, which was unveiled in April 2022. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the price and certain key specifications of the Oppo K11 5G.

    The next Oppo K11 5G would cost approximately CNY 2,000 (around Rs. 22,900), according to Bobee Liu, president of Oppo China, who also hinted that the firm will have a flagship-level camera in the device. It is known that the phone will include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor. It will debut in the colours Moon Shadow Grey and Glacier Blue. It is speculated that the phone aims to compete with the Honor X50, which starts at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,900) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

    The Opoo K11 5G handset's colour choices and design were also disclosed by the business. The phone has a flat display and a back that is 2.8D curved with rounded corners. The triple rear camera modules are housed in two somewhat recessed circular slots in the top left corner of the back panel, which are joined by an LED flash unit. On the right edge, you can find the power button and volume rocker. 

    A 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor are anticipated to be included in the triple camera setup's lenses. The 5,000mAh battery of Oppo's K11 5G is anticipated to allow wired fast charging at 80W. It most likely has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Additionally, it is probably going to have two speakers, an IR blaster, an X-axis haptic motor, and NFC connection.

