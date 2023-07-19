OnePlus 12 specifications leaked! Smartphone may come with 5,400mAh battery, fast charging & more

The OnePlus 12 is tipped to first arrive in China at the end of this year and then in other markets like India in early 2024. The OnePlus 12 may have new camera sensors for the front and rear. The specifications have leaked way before the launch event.

The OnePlus 12 is anticipated to launch in additional regions including India in early 2024 after initially hitting China at the end of this year. The next OnePlus might debut at the same time as the OnePlus 11 or a bit sooner than that. The OnePlus 11 was introduced in India in February of this year. The OnePlus 12 may have new camera sensors for the front and rear, the newest flagship processor, a larger battery, and other upgrades, according to the most recent leak from tipster Steve H. McFly.

According to rumours, the OnePlus 12 will come pre-installed with OxygenOS 14 on top of Android 14. The 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with support for 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate might remain on this smartphone. Expect to see a hole-punch cutout for a selfie camera on the front.

Also Read | Oppo K11 5G to launch in China on July 25; Key specifications, colours, price teased

The OnePlus 12 is anticipated to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU. This computing behemoth might be combined with 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The company's recognisable alert slider will most likely be included with the OnePlus 12. For biometric authentication, there will also be an in-display fingerprint scanner.

At the rear, the one can expect to see a triple-camera system with the Hasselblad logo. A 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera are reportedly part of this system. Additionally, it is anticipated that the OnePlus 12 will include 3X optical zoom capabilities to provide sharper details even from a distance. A 32-megapixel camera on the front was capable of taking selfies.

Also Read | Google now wants you to use Enhanced Safe Browsing; Why? How to set it up?

The 5,400mAh battery in the OnePlus 12 might be larger, and the firm could continue to offer 100W cable charging. Additionally, it is said to feature 50W wireless charging technology. The OnePlus 11 5G, which was released in India earlier this year for a price of Rs 56,999, will be replaced by the forthcoming OnePlus 12. The cost of the upcoming flagship phone can fall within this range. The starting pricing is anticipated to be less Rs 60,000.

Also Read | Flipkart sale: iPhone 14 available for Rs 32,399! Know how to grab Apple smartphone