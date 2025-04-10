Motorola Edge 60 Pro launching soon: Check expected design, specs and more

Read Full Article

Motorola is anticipated to release the Edge 60 Pro shortly after the Edge 60 Fusion. The Edge 60 Pro has reportedly been given an early peek, according to rumors citing a new TENAA certification. Leakers have disclosed some more data on the Motorola Edge 60 Pro's pricing and other features, although the device's precise specifications are still unclear. Here is all the information we currently know about the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, including its characteristics, design, and cost in India.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Expected design

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro 5G is reportedly equipped with a curved OILED display, a soft-edged square camera module, and a fake leather back panel. It is said to include a punch-hole selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint system, and small bezels. Additionally, it may receive a new physical button that would facilitate users' access to the new function or shortcut.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Expected specifications

A large 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz is included with the Motorola Edge 60 Pro. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350. Up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM may be included with the device. The gadget may have a 5,100 mAh battery with 68W rapid charging and will run Android 15. The smartphone will include a 13MP ultrawide sensor, a 10MP secondary sensor, and a 50MP main camera with OIS. The gadget could include a 20MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Expected price

In the Indian market, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro might cost around Rs 31,999. It is important to note that the device's official prices have not yet been announced by the manufacturer. According to speculations, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro may make its debut in India this month. This follows a recent sighting of the phone on BIS certification. Once more, the business has not yet disclosed the precise debut date.

